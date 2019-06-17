PRINEVILLE — Pendleton’s Trent Sorey won the Oregon State High School Rodeo Finals title in tie-down roping, and Heppner’s Jacee Currin won the girls all-around title this past weekend.
It is the third state title for Sorey, a recent PHS graduate. He won the team roping title as a freshman with Calgary Smith, and the tie-down title as a sophomore.
The top four in each event advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 14-21 in Rock Springs, Wyo.
Sorey, on his trusty horse Ruby, was second in the first go, and won the short go-round at state. That, added to the points he had already earned, gave him a total of 161. The second-place man had 136 points.
“They were some pretty good calves,” Sorey said. “They were all pretty even. None of them were lick you in the lips, you still had to put in the work.”
Sorey and his team roping partner Brady White of Burns, finished second overall with 258 points. They won the first go-round of the rodeo.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Sorey, who also was fifth in the all-around standings. “Brady has never been to nationals before. It’s a new experience for sure. You get to meet a lot of new people from all around the United States. I already know 10 guys who will be on my college team (Weatherford College). It’s a lot of fun.”
Sorey, who is competing on his permit this season in the PRCA, will make a stop at the Elgin Stampede on his way to Wyoming.
Currin, who will attend Montana State University, will go to nationals in five of the six events she competed in. She did not place in the top four in team roping.
Currin won the all-around title with 542 points, 91 better than the second-place cowgirl.
She was second in pole bending, goat tying and cow cutting, third in barrel racing, and fourth in breakaway roping.
Jett Stewart of Heppner finished third in the rookie all-around standings. Stewart and his team-roping partner finished fifth, eight points from a trip to nationals.
Blake Betz of Hermiston finished seventh in steer wrestling.
He had an outstanding weekend at state, winning the first go, placing second in the second go, and winning the short go, but he did not have enough points throughout the regular season to put him among the top four.
