HERMISTON — Hermiston infielder Bailee Noland earned Player of the Year honors for Mid-Columbia Conference slow pitch softball.

Bulldogs coach Kate Greenough, who led her team to a second-place finish at the 3A/2A state tournament and an 18-3 record, was named the MCC Coach of the Year.

Noland hit .562 on the season, including 41 hits, seven home runs and 58 RBIs as the Bulldogs won the MCC title with a 6-0 record.

“I am so proud of this group of kids, with how they played, how they acted, and how they represented the community of Hermiston,” Greenough said. “They showed up and worked hard every single day, and their work ethic transferred onto the field. They fought hard and deserved their great season.”

Joining Noland on the first team were teammates Grace Studer (infield), Hailey South (infield), Sam Atilano (outfield), Janelle Almaguer (outfield), Abby Findley (pitcher) and Macey Tovar (utility).

“Grace and Abby were also huge parts of the puzzle this year,” Greenough said. “Abby winning a majority of the games in the circle, and Grace hitting six home runs. Janelle and Sam were consistent contributing factors on the the field throughout the season with their leadership, skill and drive.”