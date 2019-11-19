PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College sophomore Jonathan Reynoso was named to the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) North-East Region men’s soccer all-star team, becoming the first Timberwolf to make the cut in the program’s three-year history.

Unfortunately for Reynoso, who hails from Madras, he and the other NWAC all-stars didn’t have the opportunity to play in the all-star matches Nov. 16 because of electrical vandalism that occurred at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, Washington, where the NWAC Soccer Championships were held.

Because of the vandalism, the NWAC was forced to reschedule the soccer championships so that all games occurred during daylight hours, and in light of those changes, canceled the all-star events.

“Even though Jonathan didn’t get to play in the all-star game, it’s still a wonderful honor and achievement for him this season,” BMCC coach Austin Shick said. “He played hard and earned the all-star designation, and that’s something to be proud of.”

Reynoso, a 5-foot-8 midfielder, started 15 of 16 games for the Timberwolves this season, scoring one goal with four assists.

The Timberwolves went 5-6-6 overall on the year (2-5-5 Northwest Athletic Conference), the best season to date for the program.