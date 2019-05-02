The Hermiston boys soccer team got off to an unexpectedly slow start this spring.

Chalk it up to waiting 18 months between seasons and adjusting to the style of play in the Mid-Columbia Conference.

But once they got their feet under them, the Bulldogs made their mark in their new conference, finishing tied for second in the MCC standings at 5-3, and earning the top 3A seed to the regional tournament.

“We weren’t scoring goals until league started,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “It shows in the goal differential. We had 16-18 months off, and that affected us more than I thought it would.”

The Bulldogs begin postseason play Saturday, hosting Kennewick at 11 a.m. at Kennison Field. The Lions beat Mt. Spokane 3-1 on Thursday to advance.

While the Bulldogs are familiar with Kennewick, they know they cannot take the Lions for granted.

“I’m excited for it,” Hermiston goalie Juan Navarrete said of Saturday. “The best part is we get to play at home.”

Harshberger said playing in the MCC this season will prepare his team for what lies ahead in the playoffs.

“We had played Richland before in summer league, but we had never played any of the other teams before,” he said. “We used to have to go to Portland in the preseason to get competition. Every team in this league is good. It’s a more physical league, and the officials allow more physicality, which is perfect. We were in every game. I love the level of competition.”

Having the right people

The Bulldogs have a mix of older and younger players, but having Navarrete return was a big part of helping the team ease into its new league.

“He was a little rusty coming out too,” Harshberger said of the senior goalie. “Some goals got past him — my recollection of Juan was of a really good season. We beat Hillsboro 1-0 in the playoffs last year, and if not for Juan, we would have lost. I thought he would come in and be at that level.”

Once past the preseason, Navarrete has been stellar. In eight MCC games, his goals against average was .888. He had shutouts against Southridge and Kennewick.

“Having Juan in goal is key, but having Coleman (Solano) and Emilio (Leal) in the midfield really locked things down,” Harshberger said. “And having Matt (Mendez) on defense. He is my only returning guy back there.”

Navarrete, who used his time off in the fall to kick for the football team, still is getting used to playing in the spring, but he likes the competition in the MCC.

“I was kind of scared of how the conference would go,” he said. “Every game is a hard game, and we know every team is going to bring it. This helps me heading into college (he has signed to play at Blue Mountain). We did good. We came in focused and ready to go. We are the top 3A team. We wanted that, but we didn’t expect it.”

While Navarrete has done his part on the back end, Leal leads the team with four goals, while Gerardo Sotelo, Jorge Carrillo and Mendez each have three goals. The Bulldogs averaged three goals a game in league play.

“It’s harder to score goals this year,” said Leal, who will play at Walla Walla Community College next year. “But since it’s my senior year, I try to push myself to do more for my team.”

Leal also appreciates the competition of the MCC.

“It is something new, but it’s a good league for us,” he said. “All the teams are hard. You have to have more of a team effort to win a game. You have to play as a team. We are pretty united.”

Leal said he sees nothing but good things ahead for the Bulldogs in the playoffs and the MCC.

“Being the top 3A team is a big accomplishment,” he said. “But we are hungry for more. We aren’t going anywhere. Get used to us.”