Pendleton senior Tyler Newsom was selected to play in OACA Summer All-Star Game today in Portland.

Newsom will play for the State team in the State vs. Metro game for the 5A and 6A schools. Game time is 6:15 p.m. at Wilsonville High School.

Players for the game were nominated by coaches around the state based on the players’ overall ability, and all-league and all-state selections.

Newsom, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, led the Bucks with 25.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.84 steals and three assists per game.

The Bucks (17-7) advanced to the Class 5A tournament in Corvallis, but went 0-2.

2A Special District 7 baseball

Pilot Rock’s Logan Weinke and Ben Combs, and Weston-McEwen’s Tanner Sater all earned first-team recognition from the league coaches.

Weinke was a first-team infielder, while Combes and Sater were honored as outfielders.

Grant Union’s Doug Sharp was named Coach of the Year, while Prospectors Jacob Vaughn and Tristan Morris shared Player of the Year honors.

Named to the second team were Caden Thornton (pitcher), Cade Monkers (utility) and Quinton Orr (outfield) of Pilot Rock, Kannon Wilkins (infield) of Heppner, and Blane Peal (infielder) of W-M.

Honorable mention selections were Tel Thacker (pitcher) and Wyatt Stillman (catcher) of Pilot Rock, Tyler Carter (first base) and Hayden Hyatt (utility) of Heppner, Brad Samples (catcher) of Stanfield, and Dylan Cain (outfield) and Chance McDowell (outfield) of W-M.