STANFIELD — With a trip to the 2A Elite 8 on the line, Stanfield left no doubt that it wanted a return trip to the Pendleton Convention Center.
Mazie Reeser had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tigers to a 60-22 victory over Oakland on Friday, Feb. 24, in the first round of the state playoffs.
“It’s super exciting to do that again,” said Reeser, who scored nine of her points in the first half. “This year, we want to make it better.”
The Tigers, who finished sixth at state last year, and would like to add more hardware to the trophy case.
“It’s hard to make it, and harder to make it two times in a row,” Stanfield coach Dan Sharp said of the final eight. “Last year, the girls were thrilled to be going. This year, it’s business-like.”
The Tigers will take on Bandon at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at Pendleton High School.
Stanfield (25-1), which has won 21 games in a row, outscored the Oakers (16-10) 21-0 in the first quarter as the Tigers got two 3-pointers from Adrienne Mallory, and one by Reeser.
“I never thought we would have had that big of a lead,” Reeser said. “Everyone stepped up today.”
Destiny O’Neill scored to open the second quarter for a 23-0 lead, and Oakland, which was scoreless the first 9:51 of the game, got on the board with a basket by Ashley Williams.
The Tigers led 29-2 before the Oakers scored again, this time with a bucket by Lianna Gardner with 3:47 left in the first half.
Stanfield would lead 35-10 at the half, and 54-18 after three quarters.
Sharp went to his bench in the fourth quarter, and Saira Arellano took advantage of her playing time, scoring all six of the Tigers’ points in the quarter with two 3-pointers.
Sharp said the game was a good measuring stick for his team.
“It’s a gauge to see where we are for the rest of state,” he said. “You can’t complain about the start (of the game). We are at our best when four or five girls have eight or 10 points. We are hard to stop.”
Adrienne Mallory added 10 points, while Alexis Mallory had 10 points and five assists for the Tigers. Maggie Sharp chipped in nine points and five steals, while O’Neill had seven rebounds.
Kalyn Busciglio led the Oakers with six points, while Williams added four.
NIXYAAWII 65, BONANZA 41 — Kyella Picard had a game-high 17 points, and the Golden Eagles punched their ticket to Baker City with a convincing win over the visiting Antlers in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.
The Golden Eagles (22-5) will open quarterfinal play at Baker High School at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, against Country Christian (21-7).
Bonanza (16-9), which beat Nixyaawii earlier in the season, found itself scrambling to find a way to stop the Golden Eagles all game.
Nixyaawii jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter, and 34-18 at the half as Picard had 14 of her points in the first two quarters.
The Golden Eagles outscored the Antlers 31-23 in the second half to cruise to victory.
Sophie Bronson added 16 points, and Mersayus Hart 14 for the Golden Eagles.
Jade Gallagher led Bonanza with 15 points, while Julie Hess added nine.
Boys basketball
REGIS 93, STANFIELD 81 — The Tigers fell behind early, and even though they put together a 40-point fourth quarter, they could not catch the visiting Rams in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
“In games like that, you need to play better early on so you don't end up playing catchup at the end,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “I thought we had them on the ropes in the end. We almost brought down a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and that’s hard to do without a shot clock.”
Regis (20-9) advances to the quarterfinals and will play at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“That was a fun one,” Regis coach Jason Koehnke said. “We are in a tough conference, and it did a good job of preparing us for Stanfield. They never gave up. We knew they were coming — they played to the end.”
The Rams led 62-41 after three quarters and led 70-48 with 4:57 left after Isaiah Koehnke hit a 3-pointer.
The Tigers (21-6) would outscore the Rams 30-23 the last 4:45 of the game, with Gator Goodrich starting things off with a 3-pointer.
Pablo Arellano hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to pull Stanfield within 88-81, but the Tigers ran out of time.
The Tigers had to foul to get possession of the ball the last couple of minutes, but the Rams were solid at the free-throw line, hitting 11 of 16 shots to stay one step ahead of Stanfield.
“All you care about at this point is moving on,” Koehnke said. “Everyone did a good job of being focused and ready.”
Michael Odell scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, while Goodrich had seven of his 18.
“If we would have started the game with the same mentality we had in the fourth, we could have had them,” Smith said.
Regis opened the game with a 20-10 lead after the first quarter, and extended its lead to 43-25 at the half.
“We like to get out and run, and thought we could,” Koehnke said. “We have a lot of players who can score and be tough to stop.”
Landon Bailey added 14 points for Stanfield, while Odell had 10, and Connor Logan nine.
Isaiah Koehnke led the Rams with a game-high 32 points, while Diego Aguilar added 22, and Josh Blish 12.
College men’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 98, BLUE MOUNTAIN 62 — The Warriors used a 52-26 run in the second half to pull away for good and pick up an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
Covy Kelly had five 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points for WWCC, while Kyson Rose added 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Chad Napoleon led BMCC with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Tyler Newsom added 15 points and six rebounds.
College women’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 80, BLUE MOUNTAIN 47 — The Warriors got 22 points from their bench, and dominated play inside, for an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves,
The Warriors, who are second in the East standings at 10-4, jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
WWCC had five players in double figures, led by Paige Pentzer with 15, while Dylan Lovett and Hollie Ziegler each added 13.
BMCC, which has lost nine in a row, got a game-high 23 points and five rebounds from Nane Lokotui, while Lexi Robertson added 10 points and five rebounds.
