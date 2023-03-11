STANFIELD — Stanfield was the big winner on the day at the second annual Iron Tiger Weightlifting Competition on Saturday, March 11, at Stanfield High School.
The Tigers won the overall title (boys and girls combined), and also won the boys freshmen-sophomore division, as well as the girls freshmen-sophomore and junior-senior divisions. Hermiston won the boys junior-senior division.
“I have several kids who don’t play sports,” said Stanfield weightlifting instructor Travis Reeser of the meet. “They just do weights. This actually gives them a chance to compete and showcase what they do.”
The event, sponsored by S&H Fencing and Construction and the Stanfield Booster Club, saw 112 athletes from 11 schools from Oregon and Washington compete, with local lifters from Stanfield, Hermiston, Pendleton, Irrigon and Weston-McEwen.
In the junior-senior boys division, Hermiston’s Wes Leathers won the 212-pound class with a three-lift total of 925 pounds. He had a squat of 475 pounds, and just missed on a 515-pound attempt.
In the 250-pound class, Hermiston’s Cesar Ramirez benched 300 pounds, and had a three-lift total of 875 pounds.
Also in the 250-pound class, David Brown of Scappoose had a squat of 485 pounds and a three-lift total of 945.
In the freshmen-sophomore division, Chris Lopez of Hermiston won the 250-pound weight class with a three-lift total of 915. He had a 405 squat and a 315 bench press.
Other winners in the division include Stanfield’s Talan Pedro (under 108 pounds, with a 330 total), Alex Ibarra (108, 490 total), Haden Hurst (121, 565 total), Landon Bailey (135, 605 total), Cody Wahl (148, 625 total), and Daniel Calles (225, 810 total with a 410 squat).
For Hermiston, Justin Gutierrez won the 176-pound class with a 710 total and a 300-pound squat. Also for the Bulldogs, Robbie Akers won at 196 with a 760 total and a 350 squat.
Dean Pace of Pendleton won the 276-pound class with an 815 total that included a 370 squat and a 235 bench press.
For the junior-senior girls, Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp won the 130-pound class with a 455 total and a 205 squat, while teammate Getsemani Castellanos won the 141-pound class with a 465 total and a 215 squat.
Hermiston had a pair of winners in Mattie Moon (157, 490 total, 230 squat) and Tile Pounce (180, 560 total, 280 squat).
Stanfield won six of the nine weight classes in the freshmen-sophomore division. Winners include Nevaeh Viesca (88 pounds, 240 total), Gisselle Ramos (99, 330 total), Saira Arellano and Karla Sanchez (108, 305 total), Kahleigha Haney (130, 425 total, 225 squat), Mazie Reeser (141, 415 total, 190 squat, 190 hang clean), and sophomore Aylin Gomez (180) who had a 540 total, with a 250-pound squat.
Natalia Gridley of Irrigon won the 121-pound class with a 400 total, while Hermiston’s Jayden McKim won the 168-pound class with a 425 total and a 210 squat.
Boys soccer
CHIAWANA 4, HERMISTON 1 — Junior Humberto Cervantes scored three goals as the Riverhawks opened Mid-Columbia Conference play with a home win over the Bulldogs.
Luis Medrano scored Hermiston’s goal right at the end of the first half.
Chiawana also got a goal from freshman Morgan Dodson.
“We definitely saw some things we liked,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “When we moved the ball around and connected passes we were good and most threatening. There are things to work on — bringing the intensity and matching our opponents.”
The Bulldogs will host Pasco on Tuesday.
College baseball
CLARK COLLEGE 12-6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-5 — Three Penguin pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader in Pendleton.
Carter Monda and Canon Humphreys each hit a double for Clark, while Humphreys, Josh Schleichardt, Nick Laurenza and Taylor Langworthy all drove in two hits.
Clark starter Cade Reitzenstein struck out 12 over seven innings and picked up the win.
Davis Mauzy, Ben Barbee, Hunter Hollifield and Cameron Smith all hit singles for the Timberwolves.
In the first game, BMCC had a 2-0 lead through five innings, but the Penguins led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth.
The Timberwolves put three runs on the board in the bottom of the ninth — with Aengus Gilligan, Brody Rasmussen and Mauzy driving in runs — but fell short of the win.
Rasmussen and Matt Carlson hit doubles for BMCC.
