IONE — No matter what sport you play, it all starts with the fundamentals.
For the Ione/Arlington boys basketball team, that’s exactly where it all began this season.
The result? A 20-6 record, a Big Sky League district title and a spot in the second round of the 1A state basketball tournament.
“We began the year going back to basics,” Cardinals coach Dennis Stefani said. “When you learn those, it’s amazing how the game changes. The last 10 minutes of our last practice before our first game, I dropped the ball and they got to scrimmage.”
With the district title came a bye in the first round of the 1A state tournament. The Cardinals will host Perrydale (20-6) in the second round at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the final eight in Baker City.
“This is the journey we don’t want to have end before Baker,” Stefani said. “It’s something you will always remember. There’s nothing better than being on a bus headed to Baker on Wednesday.”
Stefani, who coached the Cardinals the last time they made the state playoffs in 2014, is in his first year back with the team. He inherited a program that went 3-19 overall and 2-13 in Big Sky League play last year.
“Combining with Arlington hasn’t hurt, and a lot has to do with the maturity level,” Stefani said. “That growth has helped quite a bit.”
The Ione team lost just one senior from last year — Nestor Ramirez.
This season, they added five players from Arlington, three of whom — Wesley Goad, Jace Troutman and Jacob Shandy — have earned starting positions.
“They are very good athletes,” Stefani said. “Wes is a tremendous all-around athlete, whereas Jace is more the true basketball player and can create off the dribble. Jacob runs the point for us. He is the guidance that every team needs.”
The Cardinals returned junior Hunter Padberg, and freshman Carson Eynetich has come off the bench and started some games, giving the team a surge of energy.
“He has grown all season,” Stefani said of Eynetich. “He had 17 points in the district final against South Wasco. He’s athletic and gives us quickness on defense.”
Stefani said he believes the Cardinals could have fought for the fourth district playoff spot without joining forces with Arlington, but things are better together.
“We would have had a different team,” Stefani said. “Their presence is huge. I start three of of them. I don’t care where the kids are from, my job is to win, not to play favorites. I pick basketball players. I have so much support from both sides. The communities have come together.”
Goad leads the Cardinals with 16 points a game, while Padberg and Troutman each add 13.
“Wes had a 31-point game, but for the most part, it has been pretty balanced all year,” Stefani said. “They are starting to figure things out.”
Stefani’s bench is about nine men deep, with Gary Walls, Jed Knight, Sam Grady and 6-foot-7 freshman Bryce Rollins getting quality minutes.
“The have a role off the bench, and their minutes are valuable,” Stefanie said. “They fill in perfectly and give the starters 2 to 3 minutes of rest. They’ll be huge contributors next year. There is talent there.”
Stefani’s team in 2014 placed fourth at the 1A state tournament, but there’s something about this year’s team that puts it at the top of his list.
“For me, this is my funnest year of coaching basketball,” he said. “They were hungry to learn. In a small community, when you are winning, the gym is full. It’s been really exciting.”
