EUGENE — A year ago, Trevor Nichols sat and watched as his older brother, Hunter, collected a bronze medal for his third-place finish in the 2A/1A cross-county state championships.

A freshman at Heppner this year, Nichols brought home a medal of his own Saturday, finishing 10th with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 40.40 seconds in the OSAA 2A/1A State Cross-Country Championships at Lane Community College.

Nichols led the way for the Mustangs, which placed its next three runners in the top 50 and also collected a team trophy after finishing fourth with a total of 138 points.

“That’s more than I could have hoped for,” Mustangs coach Russ Nichols said. “It just shows in the future we’re going to be better.”

Trevor Nichols struggled at the start Saturday but found a pack with a familiar friend in Union/Cove freshman Taylor Fox to run with through the first half. Nichols is used to running with Fox, who ended up edging the Heppner freshman for ninth place by two seconds.

After settling into 13th place with under a mile to go, Nichols dug deep into the training he had with his brother over the summer and found his final burst down the stretch of the course, just like his brother advised him.

“My brother told me ‘push it, you won’t regret it,’” Nichols said.

Coach Russ Nichols, who is also Trevor’s father, said the rest of the team has also pushed Trevor to improve throughout the season, and overall, Saturday’s performance was a sign of the team’s upward trajectory.

Heppner/Ione doesn’t graduate any seniors from its team in 2019 and Angel Velasco, a junior who finished 57th in a personal-best 19:03.00 on Saturday, was the team’s lone upperclassmen this season.

“We’re young and so I was hoping that we could get a trophy, and that’s about where I anticipated we would be if we ran great, and we did,” coach Nichols said.

Coach Nichols said the team outdid his expectations on Saturday, as both sophomore Joseph Sherman at 17:30.20 in 26th place and freshman David Cribbs at 18:02.10 in 41st also ran personal bests.

In the same race, Stanfield/Echo junior Sisay Hurty finished 13th with a time of 16:53.10.

Madelyn Nichols, another member of the cross-country family, finished 18th in 20:33.10 as the Mustangs’ lone runner in the 3A/2A/1A girls race on Saturday.

Later on Saturday at LCC, McLoughlin senior Mekenna Simpson ran 21:04.00 to finish 42nd in the girls 4A race.