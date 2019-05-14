The Pendleton girls won their first team title Tuesday at the 5A state golf tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

The Bucks finished with a two-day 769, nine strokes in front of runner-up Crater (776). West Albany was a distant third with an 803.

“They played well,” Pendleton coach Dave Curtis said. “We knew we were doing well after the front nine, but we didn’t know until the very end. We had to wait for it to shake out.”

Pendleton was second after the first day of action with a 388, trailing Crater by one stroke.

Senior Megan George led the Bucks with a second-place finish. She shot a two-day 158 to fall one stroke out of first place.

Tannica Porter of Willamette was the medalist with a 157.

George, who opened the tournament with an 80 to lead the first round, carded birdies on holes No. 4 and 6 to start the second round with a 36 on the front nine.

George faltered on the back nine with a 42. She had four bogies and one triple bogey.

“She missed it by one stroke,” Curtis said. “She played well, but couldn’t finish it. She had an awesome season.”

Also scoring for Pendleton were Rylee Harris, who tied for ninth with a 191; Mackenzie McLeod, who shot a 201 to finish tied for 16th; and Gracie Broadfoot, who had a 217 and finished tied for 28th.

2A Girls

Heppner’s Nicole Propheter and Sasha Keown each shot a 169 to tie for eighth place at the 4A/3A/2A/1A state golf tournament on Tuesday at Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond.

Keown shot an 82 during the first round, and an 87 on the second day, while Propheter opened with an 83 and closed with an 86.

The Mustangs finished third in the team standings with a 741. St. Mary’s won the team title, followed by Valley Catholic (705), Heppner, Woodburn (787) and La Grande (802).

Also scoring for Heppner were Caitlyn Scrivner, who tied for 24th with a 197, and Claire Grieb, who was 34th with a 206.St. Mary’s sophomore Baylee Hammericksen took medalist honors with a 139, including a 69 over the first round.

2A Boys

The Heppner boys finished third in the team standings at the 3A/2A/1A state golf tournament on Tuesday at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.

“I was happy with how both teams played,” said Heppner coach Greg Grant. “They played hard and did a good job.”

Kellen Grant led the Mustangs with a 13th-place finish with a two-day 178. Grant shot an 86 on the first day, but had nine bogies and one triple bogey in the second round for a 92.

Logan Burright finished 15th for the Mustangs with matching 90s for a two-day 180. Cason Mitchell tied for 23rd with a 185, while Robinson Fletcher tied for 28th with a 199.

“We could have gotten second if we would have had a better first day. It was a tough golf course and it was playing difficult. The greens were hard and fast, but I thought the kids adjusted and did a good job.”

Oregon Episcopal won the team title with a 664, followed by Bandon (730), Heppner (742), LaPine (746) and Riverdale (751).Tommy Rohde of LaPine took medalist honors with a 157.

5A Boys

Pendleton’s Zech Cyr and Matt Robertson each finished in the second half of the field on Tuesday at the 5A state golf tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Cyr was tied for 46th after his first-round 93. He rebounded with an 88 for the second round to finish with a 181, tied for 46th.

Robertson was 56th after the first day with a 104, and even though he trimmed 11 strokes off his game on the second day for a 93 and a two-day 197, he moved to 55th in the standings.

Isaac Buerger of Ridgeview won the individual state title with a two-day 138. Crescent Valley won the team title with a 609, while Ridgeview was second (644).