At the start of the week, Pendleton swim coach Tony Nelson said “you have to be extremely gifted to win state.”

Put senior Ryan Barnard in the gifted section.

Barnard won the 200 individual medley in a school-record time of 1 minute, 57.93 seconds Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center to become the first Pendleton state swim champion in three years.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Barnard said. “It was really exciting.”

Barnard, the only Pendleton swimmer to ever win a state title in the 200 IM, took nearly 6 1/2 seconds off his previous record of 2:04.32.

“In prelims, I swam my race, but I didn’t go with everything I had,” Barnard said. “I wanted to be the No. 1 seed. When I touched the wall, I thought maybe 2:01, and I broke 2 minutes.”

In the finals, Barnard held off Nic Ashland of Corvallis for the title.

“I was in the lead when did my last flip and I could see where everyone else was at,” he said. “I gave it everything I had.”

For Nelson, Barnard is his first state champ.

"It's just exciting to watch him do that and see the huge smile on his face," Nelson said. "It was an amazing meet for him. You can't ask for a much better meet for the last one of your high school career."

The last state champion for Pendleton was Jon Jennings in the 50 free in 2016.

In the 100 breaststroke, Barnard again broke his own school record with a a time of 58.47 (previous was 1:02.04). He finished second to sophomore Diego Reyes of Springfield (57.07).

“I would have liked to have won it, but I can’t be upset,” Barnard said. “He (Reyes) is very, very fast. I gave that race everything I had. If he gave everything he had, he deserves to be on top.”

The fact that Barnard broke two school records on the day — by wide margins — also impressed Nelson.

"You just don't do that," Nelson said. "He was pumped up to do something amazing today."

Barnard also competed in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay, but neither team advanced to the finals.

The 200 medley relay finished ninth, one spot out of the finals, while the 200 free relay was 11th.

Barnard, who is headed to the University of Idaho to study engineering, was one of two seniors on the Pendleton boys team.

Of the six boys who went to state, he was the only senior, along with three freshmen and two sophomores.

“This team has a really bright future,” Barnard said.