WILSONVILLE — Pendleton’s Sam Jennings won the javelin title at the 5A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 22, with a toss of 190 feet.
He beat Austin Strawn of Eagle point by 8 feet, 2 inches.
With the running events going off Friday, Saturday was dedicated to the field events, where the Bucks picked up a majority of their points.
Zannan Bane finished third in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 42-4 1/2. Bane also placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 20-5 3/4.
Freshman Ben Jennings added a sixth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 20-2.
The Pendleton boys also received three points for their 4x400 relay team. The relays did not run, but the top eight teams were awarded points based on their top times of the season.
The Bucks finished ninth in the team standings with 28 points. Churchill won the team title with 92 points.
North Salem won the girls title with 104 points. Pendleton tied for 19th with 13 points.
The Bucks earned all of their points Friday. Muriel Hoisington placed ninth in the long jump Saturday with a leap of 15-8 3/4.
2A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Senior Sam Kerns earned nearly half of Stanfield/Echo’s points at the 2A state championships at Union High School.
Kerns placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 41-8 1/4, and also finished third in the long jump with a leap of 19-4 3/4.
East Linn Christian won the boys title with 67 points. Stanfield/Echo finished seventh (30), with Heppner (28) right behind at eighth. Weston-McEwen was 13th (22).
Anthony Keeney also was podium worthy for the Tigers with a second-place finish in the shot put (41-7 1/4).
Sisay Hurty added a fifth-place finish in the 3,000 (10:00.53) for the Tigers, and was sixth in the 1,500 (4:34.09). Isaiah Lemmon was eighth in the 400 (54.76).
Weston-McEwen got a lot of mileage out of its relay teams, placing second in the 4x100 (46.53), and third in the 4x400 (3:41.17). The quartet of Theo White, Cameron Reich, Reece Ball and Colson Hall ran the 4x100, while Alex McIntyre replaced Ball on the 4x400 team.
McIntyre also was fourth in the 1,500 (4:25.41) and sixth in the 800 (2:09.51).
Sophomore Trevor Nichols was the big point man for Heppner, placing third in the 1,500 (4:20.55), and fourth in the 800 with a PR of 2:07.48. He also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team with Brock Hisler, Joe Sherman and Jayden Wilson that finished fifth (3:43.89).
Wilson also was fourth in the 400 (52.78), while Conor Brosnan was second in the discus (116-9).
Regis won the girls title with 60 points. Heppner and Stanfield/Echo finished tied for 13th (20), while Pilot Rock was 19th (17) and Weston-McEwen 24th with 9 points.
Emily Lambert earned 12 of the Rockets’ points, placing third in the shot put (33-6 1/2) and discus (109-1). McKenna Bray finished the scoring for Pilot Rock with a fourth-place finish in the high jump (4-10).
Senior Madelyn Nichols grabbed a handful of points for Heppner, placing third in the 800 (2:29.57) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:19.03). Sydney Wilson was fourth in the shot put (33-6) in her first year of track, while Hannah Finch was fifth in the triple jump (32-3) and sixth in the 400 (1:05.30).
Freshman Jayden Bertsch placed sixth in the 100 (13.62) for Stanfield/Echo, and also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that finished fifth (4:32.48). Also on the relay team were Charlei Harwood, Emily Hancock and Jacque Kerns.
Hancock also was fifth in the long jump (14-10 3/4) and the 400 (1:05.26), while Kerns was sixth in the high jump (4-8), and Zora Gehrke seventh in the 3,000 (11:53.83).
The TigerScots were led by Lily Lindsey, who placed third in the high jump (4-10) and seventh in the 200 (28.55). Charli King was eighth in the pole vault (7-6).
1A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Hailey Heideman, Ione’s only female entrant, placed sixth in the 1,500 meters with a personal best time of 5:39.82 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Heideman also ran in the 800, placing 11th with a time of 2:46.24.
Thomas Rudolf placed 16th (2:24.33) in the 800 for the Ione boys.
