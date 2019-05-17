After placing second the past two years, Griswold’s Sam Carlson finally got his hands on a state gold medal.

Carlson won the 1A shot put title with a mark of 46 feet, 11 inches Friday to beat Paisley’s Aiden Jones by 3 1/3 inches at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.

In the girls 3,000, Griswold’s Kaylee Cope finished third in a time of 11:30.93 — a personal best by more than 40 seconds.

Teammate Hannah Christman was right behind her, placing fourth in a PR of 11:33.99.

Mackenzie Heideman of Ione was sixth, clocking an 11:48.14.

In the 100 hurdles, Ione’s Laura Ayala reached the finals with a time of 17.58.

2A State Championships

Hunter Nichols has a variety of state medals in the 3,000, but Friday, the Heppner senior added gold to the pile, winning the event in a time of 8:59.29 at Western Oregon University.

Nichols finished about 3 seconds in front of Jedaiah Wasson of East Linn Christian. Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty was fifth in a time of 9:19.43 — a personal best by almost 20 seconds.

In the girls long jump, Weston-McEwen’s Ellie Scheibner finished second in the long jump with a leap of 17-1 3/4, while teammate Bryce Thul was sixth (16-1 1/4).

In the boys javelin, Pilot Rock’s Christian Haskell place second with a toss of 161-1. In the girls javelin, Stanfield-Echo’s Lexie Cox finished fifth (113-6).

Heppner’s Jayden advanced to the finals of the boys 400 meters, turning in a time of 51.97.

Scheibner reached the finals of the 400 in a time of 1:02.59, while Thul is in the 300 hurdle finals, posting the third-fastest time in prelims (49.53).

Stanfield’s Chelsy Lemmon is in the 200 finals after running a 28.27.

Saber Harp of Pilot Rock ran a 42.56 to reach the finals of the 300 hurdles.

3A/4A State Championships

Umatilla’s Zayne Troeger finished second in the 3,000 on Friday, turning in a personal best time of 9:18.16 at Mt. Hood Community College.

Troeger was just a step behind Caden Hildenbrand of Westside Christian (9:16.99).

Anthony Ibarra of Umatilla threw 152-8 to place seventh in the javelin. He also was sixth in the pole vault with a height of 11-6.

Irrigon’s Ana Zacarias (13.46), Umatilla’s Patty Burres (13.12) and Riverside’s Hannah Payne (13.41) all advanced to the 100 finals.

Zacarias (27.09) and Payne (27.65) also made the finals of the 200.

Umatilla’s Trent Durfey qualified for the finals of the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.16, while teammate Abigail Cardenas made the finals of the 300 hurdles (50.11).

Mac-Hi’s Jacky Hernandez finished fifth in the 4A javelin with a throw of 108-4.