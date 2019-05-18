Heppner’s Hunter Nichols won a gold medal in the 800 meters Saturday, adding to Friday’s first-place finish in the 3,000 at the 2A State Track and Field Championships at Western Oregon University.

Nichols turned in a winning time of 2:01.09 in the 800. The two wins are the first state titles for Nichols, who will run collegiately at Eastern Oregon University.

“Hunter didn’t have to push too hard in the 800, which was nice,” Mustangs coach Russ Nichols said. “He was able to save something for the 4x4.”

Nichols ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay team that turned in a school-record time of 3:30.94. The previous school record was 3:34.10. Also on the team were Trent Smith, Mason Lehman and Jayden Wilson.

“They are a great,” coach Nichols said. “They work hard.”

In the 1,500, Trevor Antonucci was third in a personal best time of 4:14.90, while Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty was seventh (4:18.49).

Wilson also turned in a time of 52.01 in the 400, placing fifth. Leo Waite was seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.90), and Derek Howard eighth in the discus (119-9).

The Mustangs finished second in the team standings for the second year in a row, finishing with 51 points. East Linn Christian won the team title with 72 points.

Pilot Rock’s Saber Harp, who is set to join the Navy after graduation, ran a personal best 42.10 to finish third in the 300 hurdles.

“It was far and away a PR for him,” Rockets coach Andy Gose said. “He was at 42.34 at Stanfield, so we felt like he was in line to do that. He ran that 42.10 in the rain, in horrible conditions. He is a tough kid and ran a tough race.”

Heppner sophomore Madelyn Nichols turned in a personal best 5:06.34 to finish fourth in the 1,500. Nichols also broke her own school record in the 800, finishing second win a time of 2:25.90.

The Weston-McEwen girls 4x100 relay team of Keree Graves, Katie Vescio, Bryce Thul and Ellie Scheibner finished seventh with a time of 52.47.

Graves, Vescio and Scheibner also teamed with Bailey Munck to finish sixth in the 4x400 relay (4:22.93).

Thul also placed third in the 300 hurdles in a time of 49.09. Scheibner was sixth in the 400 (1:01.77).

Pilot Rock freshman Emily Lambert placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 33-9. She has her sights set on her aunt Rocky Lambert’s school record of 37-2 from 1979.

“That’s a focus of hers,” Gose said. “Narrow that margin and come at it next year.”

Stanfield/Echo’s Chelsy Lemmon was eighth in the 200 in a time of 27.93.

1A State Championships

Griswold’s Gavin Newtson finished second in the 800 meters Saturday at Western Oregon University.

Newtson turned in a personal best time of 2:02.47, just a second back of winner Seth Bergeron of St. Stephen’s Academy.

Hannah Christman, who was looking for a second state title in the 800, finished third in a time of 2:27.12. Ella Coughlan of Joseph won in a time of 2:22.08, with Ione’s Hailey Heideman second in a personal best 2:26.07.

Kaylee Cope added a fourth place in the 1,500 (5:16.74), while Karalin Reynolds was eighth in the 800 (2:34.45), and Ari Krol sixth in the discus (101-6).

For Ione, Laura Ayala was third in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 17.13.

3A State Championships

Umatilla’s Zayne Troeger finished third in the 800 meters Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College.

Troeger turned in a time of 2:03.89 to add another medal to Friday’s second-place finish in the 3,000.

Troeger also ran a leg on the Vikings’ second-place 4x400 relay team (3:33.02), along with Arrik Russell, Julian Gutierrez and Eric Hoyos.

Trent Durfey clocked a 16.95 to place fifth in the 110 hurdles. Riverside’s Marco Landeros finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.66).

Umatilla picked up points in the field events as Gutierrez placed second in the high jump with a height of 6-1, and Mark Quinnonez placed sixth in the discus (133-11).

The Columbia Basin was well represented in the girls 3A 100, with Umatilla’s Patty Burres taking third (13.11), Irrigon’s Ana Zacarias sixth (13.49) and Riverside’s Hannah Payne seventh (13:51).

Zacarias also was third in the 200 (26.75) and eighth in the 400 (1:02.13), while Payne was eighth in the 200 (28.02).

Umatilla’s Abigail Cardenas was eighth in the 300 hurdles (50.10), and also ran a leg on the Vikings’ 4x100 relay team with Yaratczty Carillo, Jacqueline Brown and Burres that finished fifth in a time of 51.65.

Brown, Patty Burres, Elizabeth Burres and Cardenas finished fifth in the 4x400 relay (4:16.29).

The Vikings also got an eighth-place finish from Tymesha Douglas in the triple jump (31-9½).