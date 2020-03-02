PORTLAND — Mac-Hi senior Jesse Jones and Heppner sophomore Jace Coe brought home silver medals from the Oregon State Wrestling Championships this past weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Coe, who upset the No. 1 seed in his first match at state, is the highest Heppner state placer since Cord Flynn won the 195-pound state title in 2017.
“Wrestling the No. 1 seed in the first round, I didn’t see it,” Coe said of making the finals. “I was surprised. I definitely came out with a result I’m happy with.”
Coe, who was not ranked going into state at 160 pounds, earned a 5-2 decision over German Munoz of Nyssa in the semifinals.
In the finals, Coe lost a 5-3 decision to Trenton Hutchinson of Toledo to finish the season 33-11.
“I went in wanting to win, expecting to win,” Coe said. “He was a tough opponent.”
At 170, Heppner sophomore Conor Brosnan was pinned in the blood round Saturday morning by Joseph Moore of Colton, falling one win shy of bringing home a state medal. He finished the season 28-16.
The 2A and 3A tournaments only award medals through fourth place.
Jones dropped the Class 4A 138-pound title match to Sweet Home’s Jackson Royer by major decision, 11-2.
Jones pinned Tristan Spencer of Sweet Home in 5:29 in the semifinals to advance to the finals. He finished the season 36-1.
Class 5A
Pendleton’s Isaac Urbina (36-7), who placed fifth last year at 160 pounds, added a fourth-place medal to his collection, this time at 182.
Urbina pinned Owen Burkhart of Crater in 1:39 to reach the third-place match, where he was pinned by No. 2 seed Korbyn Amundson in 47 seconds.
“The Crater kid was up 7-0 after the first round,” Pendleton coach Trevor Hancock said. “He (Urbina) chose the top in the second and ended up pinning the kid. It was a good win for him.”
Freshman Jack Lieuallen (42-13), who had reached the semifinals, finished fifth for the Bucks at 126 pounds.
Lieuallen, who won the Intermountain Conference district title, dropped his semifinal match to eventual state champion Chance Lamer of Crescent Valley by technical fall, 23-8.
“That kid in the semis was really tough,” Hancock said.
Lieuallen lost his first consolation match to Logan Slonecker of Thurston 7-1, but rebounded with a pin of Jace England of Crook County in 3:13 in the fifth-place match.
“In the consolation semis, that kid (Slonecker) was a state placer last year,” Hancock said. “He got into some situations that lost him the match, but he went out with a win. They did well. I was proud of them.”
Class 3A
Riverside’s Fernando Ortega (24-9) finished fourth at 120 pounds. He beat Jackson O’Connor of Pleasant Hill 3-2 to advance to the third-place match, where he lost a 7-4 decision to Jakob Jarvis of Yamhill-Carlton.
Also for the Pirates, Jacob Harris (152) was pinned in the consolation bracket by Skylar Peters of Pleasant Hill.
At 285, Riverside’s Jordy Mendoza was pinned by Teagan DeForest of La Pine in his consolation match.
Irrigon’s Asher Hall still was alive Saturday morning in the 113-pound consolation semifinals, but a 13-0 major decision loss to No. 2 seed Ryan Penrose of Dayton kept him out of a medal match.
