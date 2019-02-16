Trevor Wagner didn’t know what to expect when he got to the Tacoma Dome.

The Hermiston sophomore, making his first trip to Mat Classic, made the most of his adventure, reaching the 3A semifinals before finishing fourth Saturday at 160 pounds.

“I didn’t expect myself to do that good,” Wagner said. “I took it match by match. It was cool. I think I was the only sophomore at my weight to place.”

Wagner had company on the medal stand as freshman Jon Lee worked his way through the consolation bracket to finish fifth at 220 pounds.

“I’m glad I was even able to go to state,” Lee said. “I think I could have done better. The two matches I lost, I made mistakes. Next year, I will do better.”

Wagner and Lee are the first non-Washington athletes to win medals at Mat Classic. Hermiston joined the WIAA and the Mid-Columbia Conference this school year.

“I think it’s cool me and him are the first two from Oregon to place at state in Washington,” Lee said. “It’s a big milestone for both of us.”

Wagner agreed.

“Everyone was looking down on us like we don’t belong here,” he said. “We placed. It shows we do belong here.”

With Wagner and Lee placing, and Hunter Dyer (120), Gage Shipley (126) and Jordan Franklin (132) going deep in the consolation bracket, the Bulldogs finished 18th in the team standings with 60 points.

Mt. Spokane won the 3A team title with 235.5 points, while MCC foes Kamiakin (fifth, 134.5) and Southridge (14th, 78.5) each showed well with one champion each.

Wagner made it all the way to the quarterfinals Friday, then he opened action Saturday with a 4-2 decision over Kristian Fairbanks of Arlington to reach the semifinals.

There, he ran into MCC counterpart Mikael Failor of Southridge, who pinned Wagner in 1:17.

Failer went on to win the 160-pound title with a 6-2 decision over Isaac Casey of Peninsula.

“I knew Mikael was good,” Wagner said.

Wagner won his first consolation match to reach the third/fourth-place match.

It was there he met Riley Van Scoy of Stanwood, who pinned Wagner in 31 seconds.

“I had a lot of fun,” Wagner said. “Winning is fun.”

Wagner, who watched his older brother, Andy, win plenty of state matches at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, said the Tacoma Dome was missing something.

“It’s a big place, but it doesn’t have the same feel,” he said. “I wanted to be where he (Andy) was. It doesn’t have that same special feel.”

Lee had to put in a long day to earn his medal, wrestling five matches.

He won four of the matches, all by fall. He was pinned by Savion Galloway of Cleveland in the bout to reach the third-place match.

Lee finished his run at state with a pin of Vadim Bobrounikov of Rogers (Spokane) in a time of 2:52.

Lee finished 6-2 at the tournament, with all six wins coming by fall. His quickest pin was 47 seconds.

“I know that I have four shots at this tournament in my high school career,” Lee said. “I want to place every year.”