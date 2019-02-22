The Irrigon Knights have three wrestlers in the semifinals and five still alive in the consolation bracket after the first day of the 3A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

“We kind of figured we would have three in the semifinals, they’re just not the three we thought,” Knights coach Jason Dunten said. “We told the guys if they lost, their prize was winning the consolation side. Still a good deal.”

Asher Hall was the first Knight to reach the semis, pinning Russell Talmadge of Harrisburg in 2:28 in his first match at 106 pounds, then pinning Tanner Stone of Southerlin in 1:53.

Hall will take on Jordan Reyes of Willamina/Falls City in the semifinals. Reyes, the No. 1 seed, is the defending state champion. He also was the state runner-up in 2016-17.

Kyler Olney, who received a bye to start the day, pinned No. 4 seed Tye Cross of Douglas to advance to the 126-pound semifinals.

At 285, Kaleb Kendrick received a bye in the first round, then posted an 8-1 decision over Tristan Scott of Warrenton.

Kendrick will face Jordan Mode of Willamina/Falls City in the semifinals. Mode beat Kendrick earlier this season.

“He’s going to have to come out on fire,” Dunten said of his big man.

The Knights’ Alex Miranda-Walls, who was 39-2 going into the tournament, ran into three-time state champion Dax Bennett in his first match at 170 pounds. Bennett posted a 12-4 decision to send Miranda-Walls to the consolation half of the bracket.

Miranda-Walls then registered a 7-2 decision over Harlen Gunderson of Burns. He can finish as high as third.

Gabriel Romero (113), Brady Harrington (182), Josue Aguilar (195) and Reece Sheller (220) all are still alive and can place as high as third.

Romero won his first match 11-7, then was pinned by Moses Mercier of Willamina/Falls City in the quarterfinals. He rebounded with a pin of Jimmy Huffman of Burns to stay alive.

Harrington, who received a first-round bye, lost his first match by a 6-3 decision. He then posted a 12-3 major decision over Trace Prosser of Burns.

Aguilar, who was pinned in his first match, won his second-round consolation match by fall, pinning Roy Rendon of Nyssa in 3:23.

Sheller also was pinned in his first match, but rebounded with a 30-second pin of Yahir Paz of Vale.

The Knights, who took a school-record nine to state, saw Jacob Ayala (126) go 0-2.

4A Tournament

Mac-Hi took five men to state, but just two, Kiez White (120) and Patton Wright (195) won their first-round matches.

Wright advanced to the quarterfinals with a 26-second pin of Mikey Montgomery of Elmira, but a loss in the quarterfinals sent him to the consolation side of the bracket.

Wright beat Tieson O’Hagen of Tillamook 7-5, and is the only Pioneer to advance to Saturday.

White registered a 15-0 technical fall over Keegan Fox of Sweet Home, but he lost in the quarterfinals, then dropped his first consolation match to finish his stay.

Isaac Wood (113) and Rafael Pereyda (182) lost their first matches by fall, while Alex Doherty (285) lost a 4-1 decision to Bryer Moore of Junction City.

Wood won his first consolation match, then dropped a 16-0 decision to Zane Shadrick of Junction City.

Pereyda and Doherty both lost their second matches by fall and were eliminated.

2A/1A Tournament

Heppner’s Trevor Antonucci (113) and Carson Brosnan advanced to the second day of action after winning their consolation matches.

Antonucci lost his opening match 12-5, but came back to pin Tony Flores of Coquille in 1 minute to say alive.

Brosnan was pinned in his first match, but lived to wrestle another day with a pin of Hepner Forster of Vernonia in a time of 3:46.

Echo’s Mychael Pointer also finished 1-1 on the day. He lost his opening match to No. 1 seed Brody Davison of Santiam, getting pinned in 5:16. He pinned Craig Puckett of North Lake in 4 minutes to continue his fight for a medal.