HERMISTON — Amy Stone is quite familiar with the Hermiston softball program.
She was an assistant for her sister Kate Greenough from 2017 through the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenough left after that season, and Stone had her first child, Laynee, who just turned 1 year old.
With current coach Rebecca Pridmore moving out of the area, the Bulldogs’ coaching job came open, and Stone threw her hat in the ring.
“I had to do the whole interview process,” said Stone, who is a special education teacher at the high school. “It was pretty intimidating, I’m not going to lie. It worked out for the best.”
Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher said the school district is happy to have Stone back in the coaching ranks.
“We are very excited that Amy has decided to return to the diamond and take on the challenge with our softball program,” Usher said. “The Hermiston High School softball coaching staff and athletes will get the opportunity to play in the brand new softball complex on the high school campus, and we look forward to watching them compete this fall and spring.”
Stone, 31, said she was hesitant to apply for the job, but is glad she did.
“Now that I have more of a grasp of being a first-time mom, I was ready to go,” she said. “I have a super supportive husband (Justin). We discussed it and I decided to go for it. Coaching these kiddos, they mean the world to me. I feel like I still have a lot to give.”
Stone is ready to get to work, starting with slow pitch in the fall and fast pitch in the spring.
“I am excited,” she said. “The last time I was with a lot of these girls, they were freshmen. They are raring and ready to go. It’s fun to see them excited. They are full of talent, they just have to put it all together.”
While the Bulldogs have played fast pitch for years, the slow pitch came in a couple of years ago in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
“They are different, but they are so much fun,” Stone said. “Some of the first-year girls, who didn’t plan on playing, start with slow pitch. Slow pitch is important, but it’s a different speed and you get to play your own game and have fun and be successful. I want to bring that back to Hermiston softball.”
Growing up in the sport
Stone is a 2008 grad of David Douglas, and while she played high school and college softball, she had a ball in her hand long before she put on a uniform.
Amy and Kate’s dad, Steve Greenough, was an all-star left-handed pitcher for South Eugene High School. He was drafted out of high school in the 22nd round of the 1969 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the New York Yankees.
Greenough opted to go to college, and played for the University of Oregon. He later was drafted in the 15th round of the 1972 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants while he was playing for the Ducks. He played four years of minor league ball, posting a 3.17 ERA over 101 games.
While at Oregon, Greenough roomed with teammate Jim Dillingham. Greenough would later marry Dillingham’s sister Linda.
“Dad vowed he was going to have a boy and he would be left-handed,” Stone said. “He had two girls. My mom used to work at night and Dad would have this thing where we had to grab things with our left hand. That didn’t turn out his way, we were both right-handed.”
But he did give them the love of sports.
“Dad took us to softball lessons, took us to camps and he watched videos and he really helped us,” Stone said. “My dad still gives pitching lessons to softball players. It’s been fun to watch him change over time.”
Stone and her sister played basketball and softball at David Douglas. Kate, a pitcher, went on to play softball at Northern Illinois, then Utah State her junior and senior years.
Stone, a pitcher and first baseman, played one year of softball at Blue Mountain Community College, then transferred to Wenatchee Valley. Once she had her associate’s degree, she went to Corban University, where she finished her playing career and her education degree.
Kate Greenough took over the Hermiston program at the start of the 2015-16 school year, and Stone joined her a year later as an assistant coach.
At Hermiston, they ran into an old foe in Bulldogs track coach Emilee Strot.
“We didn’t know Emilee until we moved here, but we played basketball against each other in high school,” Stone said. “She was at Gresham, we were at David Douglas. She was scary. We hated playing against her.”
A top assistant
Stone already has an assistant coach in place — former Pendleton standout Darian Lindsey.
Lindsey, an infielder, was the 5A Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015, and helped the Bucks win state titles in all three years.
“She’s a badass and a great person,” Stone said. “I’m excited to have her on my coaching staff. What was neat, I introduced her to a few of the girls and you could tell by their faces they were stoked. They were pumped that she was going to be part of the program.”
Lindsey played one season at Mount Hood Community College. She led the team with a .477 batting average, along with 14 home runs, 46 RBIs and 68 runs.
The Saints won the 2016 NWAC title. Lindsey was the Southern Region Player of the Year, was on the NWAC all-tournament team, and was a first-team All-American.
From Mount Hood, Lindsey went to Portland State, where she was named Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year and was a second-team Big Sky selection as a sophomore.
Her junior year, she started all 51 games for the Vikings. She hit .404 on the year with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBIs. She earned first-team Big Sky honors.
“She knows what it takes to be good,” Stone said. “This will be her first coaching experience. We know how to get them to where they need to be if they are willing to work that hard.”
