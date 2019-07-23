A motocross racer takes a burst of speed on a straight stretch Saturday during the Summer Chute-Out American Motocross Association Short Track event at the Pendleton Round-Up Arena. Organizers billed the event as the first motorcycle event at the Round-Up since 1940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.