HILLSBORO — Three area football players have been invited to the Oregon Best Coast Football Showcase on Sunday at Hare Field.
Hermiston’s Dustyn Coughlin and Chase Bradshaw, along with Pendleton’s Travis McGee, will be put through the paces by former NFL and college players.
The purpose of the showcase is to provide exposure through interviews, photos and videos through media partners 247sports.com, Battle Prep West, Rivals and more.
All three players received an invitation via Twitter at the end of June. All three have registered to participate.
“When you are from Eastern Oregon, you have to put your name out there,” McGee said. “Playing in college is something I have wanted to do since elementary school.”
McGee, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound offensive lineman, was a first team Special District 1-East selection at tackle, and earned all-state honorable mention honors as a junior.
Coughlin and Bradshaw have attended a few camps this summer, and know what to expect.
“They will be looking at technique, fundamentals, hand placement, body positioning and agility,” Bradshaw said. “They want see that you know what to do. I’m excited for it.”
The 6-4, 270-pound Bradshaw was a Mid-Columbia Conference first-team offensive lineman as a junior. He lines up at left tackle for the Bulldogs, who are entering their second season in the Washington-based MCC.
Bradshaw already has drawn interest from Oregon State University, Western Oregon, Montana State, University of Western Montana and Portland State.
Coughlin, a 6-5, 285-pound guard, was an honorable mention MCC pick as a junior.
“I was a little surprised they wanted me to come,” he said. “There are going to be so many good athletes there.”
Coughlin’s stock has picked up since last fall. He’s dropped down from 320 pounds, which has improved his mobility. He’s also a daily fixture in the weight room.
Coughlin also is ranked 48th in Battle Prep West’s top 50 Oregon athletes for the class of 2020.
Eastern Washington, Portland State, Oregon State, Western Oregon, Montana State, Southern Oregon and Central Washington all have shown interest in Coughlin.
“I’m excited for them,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “They have been working hard the past 3-4 years at what they do. They showed really well at the Eastern Washington camp. You can’t coach 6-5. They are guys teams are going to look at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.