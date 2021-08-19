Three local baseball players earn all-state honors By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Aug 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Lehman Contributed Photo +2 Hyatt Contributed Photo +2 Weston-McEwen junior Blane Peal poses for a portrait at the high school’s baseball field May 5, 2021. Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HEPPNER — Two Heppner players and one from Weston-McEwen were selected to the 2A/1A all-state baseball team.Heppner pitcher Hayden Hyatt and W-M’s Blane Peal were named to the first team, while Heppner’s Jackson Lehman was selected to the second team.Hyatt, who pitched 51.1 innings this spring, had a sterling .409 ERA. He allowed three earned runs and struck out 64. He finished with a 9-2 record.Lehman had a .525 average over 19 games. In 59 at-bats, he had 31 hits, 19 RBIs and struck out just four times.The Mustangs finished third at the 2A/1A state tournament, beating Western Christian 5-0 in their final game. Heppner finished the season 15-4.Hyatt and Lehman, 2021 Heppner grads, also were selected to play on the National team in the Oregon 3A/2A/1A All-Star Baseball Series in June.Peal, an incoming senior, led the TigerScots at the plate in all categories, and also was the team’s top pitcher.The TigerScots finished the season with a 6-7 record, but handed Dufur its first loss, 3-0 on May 1. In that game, Peal gave up one hit and struck out 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Heppner Jackson Lehman Hayden Hyatt Sport Baseball Strike Out Blane Peal Earned Run Era Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section 5:40 Watch now: Alberts, Frost address NCAA's investigation into analyst use +6 Steven M. Sipple: Huskers' camp vibe suggests players are hungry to prove doubters wrong 37:09 Life in the Red Podcast: Aug. 19, 2021 Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.