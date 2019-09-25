ATHENA — Weston-McEwen had a bye last week, but it came at an opportune time, according to coach Kenzie Hansell.

"We had some bumps and bruises, and we needed to get healthy," Hansell said. "On the other hand, the kids are excited to play a football game."

The TigerScots (2-0) will be back in action Friday night, traveling to Culver to take on the 3-0 Bulldogs in a nonleague contest.

"Culver is 3-0, they are disciplined, well-coached and we are looking forward to going on the road and competing," Hansell said.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A rankings, and are limiting opponents to 8 points per game, while rolling up 33 points on offense.

The TigerScots are no slouch. They have outscored opponents on an average of 38-6.5.

"Each game, we have come together as a team," Hansell said. "We run the ball to throw the ball. Our practices are competitive, guys play a lot of different positions and we know they will compete. Everyone is working hard and we are happy to be 2-0."

W-M will open Blue Mountain Conference play Oct. 4 at Stanfield, which is idle this week.

Grant Union at Umatilla

The Vikings are enjoying success they have not tasted in five years — opening the season 3-0.

Umatilla will be tested Friday when they host Grant Union from the powerful 2A Blue Mountain Conference.

The Prospectors, who beat the Vikings 30-20 last year, are 0-3 this season.

Colfax at Heppner

The Bulldogs roll into Heppner with a 3-0 record, and have outscored opponents 111-62.

Last week, Colfax rallied to beat Davenport (Washington) 28-26. Running back Blake Holman ran for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Mustangs (3-0) are coming off a win over Gold Beach; a game in which Mason Lehman scored three touchdowns on punt returns, and the defense gave up just 79 yards on the ground.

DeSales at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii

The Irish were a powerhouse in Washington from 1991-2013, making the playoffs each year and winning five titles in that span.

Things cooled off a bit for DeSales the past few years, but the Irish are 3-0 this season and have outscored opponents 176-90.

The Rockets are 2-0 and feature a stingy defense that has given up 22 points, while averaging 51 per game on offense.

Ione/Arlington vs. Tri-Valley (Idaho)

The Cardinals will be on the turf at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande looking for its first win.

The Titans also are looking for its first win after being outscored 186-42 in the first three games.

Tri-Valley was developed in 2005, bringing together players from rival high schools Cambridge and Midvale, which are 8 miles apart on U.S. 95 in Western Idaho.

Also playing this week are Riverside at Kings Way Christian, Echo at Sherman/Condon, and Irrigon at Stevenson.