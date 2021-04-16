PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Sam Jennings unleashed a throw of 177 feet, 9 1/2 inches to win the javelin event on Friday, April 16, at the Pendleton Invite.
It was one of several outstanding performances in the first meet of the season.
Zaanan Bane won the long jump (21-4 3/4) and the triple jump (41-8) for the Bucks, and ran the first leg on the winning 4x100 relay team that clocked in at 47.92 seconds.
Pendleton’s Anders Oja swept the hurdle events, while McLoughlin’s Shaq Badillo won the shot put and discus events.
Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty, who won the 2A/1A state cross country last week, won the 1,500 (4:24.10) and the 3,000 (9:46.53). Heppner’s Trevor Nichols was second in both distance races.
In the girls division, Heppner’s Madelyn Nichols swept the distance races, winning the 1,500 in 5:27.98, and the 3,000 in 11:51.87. Zora Gehrke of Stanfield/Echo was second in both races.
Pendleton swept the sprints, with Kelsey Lovercheck winning the 100 (13.790) and Grace Pitner taking the 200 in a time of 29.92 seconds.
Heppner’s Hannah Finch won the 800 in a time of 2:40.44, and the triple jump with a leap of 31-11.
Emily Lambert of Pilot Rock won the shot put (32-5 1/2) and discus (104-4).
Pendleton’s Kendall Bonzani swept the hurdle events, and ran the first leg on the winning 4x400 relay team.
