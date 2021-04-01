HERMISTON — Jayden Ray won the high jump, 300 huddles and ran the first leg on the winning 4x400 relay team to lead Hermiston in the first Mid-Columbia Conference meet of the season.
Team scores were not kept.
It was the first track meet in 701 days for the Bulldogs, who missed last year’s season because of COVID-19.
Ray cleared 4 feet, 6 inches in the high jump, then turned in a time of 52.92 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Bailey Young added wins in the shot put (40-10) and javelin (103-4), while Kaylee Young won the 100 meters (12.82) and the long jump (16-7.5).
“I think 40 feet has been on Bailey’s mind all year,” Hermiston coach Emilee Strot said. “For her to finally break that mark was really exciting. She had two throws over 40 feet.”
Hermiston’s 4x400 relay also featured Amanda Nygard, Dalia Cervantes and Abigail Sharon. The Bulldogs won in a time of 4:24.06 — 15 seconds ahead of second-place Chiawana.
“Our 4x4 girls, even with the short season, have the potential to do something special,” Strot said. “That was a really good time they put up.”
In the boys portion of the meet, Hermiston’s Riley Clark was a double winner with titles in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (21-5).
“Riley came out as a freshman, but due to some injuries he wasn’t able to compete,” Strot said. “This year, he sent me an email and said he wanted to come out for track and have some fun. He is a natural athlete.”
Caden Hottman won the discus with a toss of 160-3.
“Caden, as a freshman, was on the baseball team, but he is a talented track athlete,” Strot said. “Last year he joined the track team, but it got cancelled.”
