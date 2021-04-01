MCC Track

Girls winners

100 — Kaylee Young (H), 12.82. 200 — Lyqualah Kinsey (P), 28.74. 400 — Abigail Sharon (H), 1:05.86. 800 — Amanda Nygard (H), 2:37.79. 1600 — Carley Nelson (C), 5:48.30. 3200 — Carley Nelson (C), 12:36.21. 100H — Kylee Dickman (H), 18.67. 300H — Jayden Ray (H), 52.92. 4x100 relay — Chiawana (Adelyn Suarez, Brianne Bunger, Dierra Larios, Emma Haertling), 53.07. 4x400 relay — Hermiston (Jayden Ray, Amanda Nygard, Dalia Cervantes, Abigail Sharon), 4:24.06. Javelin — Bailey Young (H), 103-4. Shot put — Bailey Young (H), 40-10. Discus — Paige Palzinski (H), 108-9. LJ — Kaylee Young (H), 16-7.5. TJ — Brooke Thorne (C), 32-1.25. HJ — Jayden Ray (H), 4-6. PV — Leah Nastri (C), 7-6.

Boys winners

100 — Jalen Webber (C), 11.18. 200 — Jalen Webber (C), 22.92. 400 — Tony Elizondo (C), 57.22. 800 — Ehzoc Chavez (C), 2:11.33. 1600 — Owen Stigge (C), 4:45.37. 3200 — Payson Leppert (C), 10:41.98. 110H — Bradford Anderson (C), 17.36. 300H — Bradford Anderson (C), 45.06. 4x100 relay — Hermiston (Donovan Wilson, Thomas Reagan, Deryk Anderson, Garrett Hendon), 44.38. 4x400 relay — Chiawana (Diego Avila, Bradford Anderson, Ian Mohl, Luke Leavitt), 3:50.57. Javelin — Armani Reyes (P), 142-0. Shot put — Ryker McDonald (H), 47-0. Discus — Caden Hottman (H), 160-3. LJ — Riley Clark (H), 21-5. TJ — Donovan Wilson (H), 41-8. HJ — Riley Clark (H), 6-0. PV — Lance Stover (C), 9-0.