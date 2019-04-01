The Pendleton boys track team earned points in 12 events on Saturday at the Clay Lewis Invite in Richland, Washington, finishing fourth among the 15 schools with 76 points.

“We did amazing,” Pendleton coach Larry Brizendine said of his boys team. “And, we were missing a couple of key parts for spring break.”

Kamiakin won the boys title with 156.5 points, followed by Chiawana (88) and host Hanford (78).

The Bucks got a title from Lane Maher in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.20 seconds. He also was second in the 110 hurdles (16.14) behind Hanford’s Beau Franklin (15.51).

Pendleton’s Mathias Patrick finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.58), and seventh in the 300s (44.21).

Aiden Patterson finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.59, and also ran a leg of the 4x100 relay team that placed second (44.37) to Kamiakin (43.38). Also on the relay team are Blake Davis, Cam Sanford and Aaron Luke.

Hermiston was fifth in the 4x100 relay in a time of 45.46.

Pendleton junior Edwin Linares leaped 20-3½ to finish second in the long jump. He also was fourth in the triple jump (41-4½), where Chiawana’s Dion Lee soared 46-5¼ for the win — the second-best jump in Washington this spring.

“That is a huge meet — some of our toughest competition — and to place like he did is nice,” Brizendine said of Linares.

In the shot put, Pendleton’s Everett Willard placed third with a personal best 43-5½, while Hermiston’s Sean Stewart was eighth (42-10).

Pendleton’s Shawn Yeager cleared 6 feet in the high jump, good enough for third.

In the 800, Hermiston senior Freddy Mendoza finished fifth in a time of 2:02.67, while Gregory Anderson was seventh in the 3,200 (10:38.71), and Seth Buck was sixth in the pole vault (10-6).

The Hermiston girls finished fourth in the team standings with 79 points. Hanford won the team title with 157.33 points.

Jazlyn Romero was the only Bulldog to win an event, taking top honors in the javelin with a toss of 138-4. Teammates Sydney Seavert (7th, 108-7) and Sheridan Deike (8th, 105-5) also earned points in the event.

Deike also was sixth in the discus (109-10), while Romero was seventh (108-7).

In the shot put, Hermiston sophomore Paige Palzinski was second with a mark of 35-6 — just one-quarter inch behind the winner.

Also for the Bulldogs, sprinter Elsa Torres placed second in the 100, crossing the finish line in 13.01. MaKaylee Young was fourth (13.08).

Sophomore Amanda Nygard placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:33.13, while in the 1,600, freshman Cydney Sanchez was fourth (5:47.83). In the high jump, Hermiston freshman Morgan Brown placed fourth with a height of 4-10.

Pendleton’s top individual finish for the girls was freshman Jamie Gau, who was sixth in the high jump (4-8). Muriel Hoisington was seventh in the 400 meters (1:04.75), while Ashlee Zaugg finished seventh in the 800 (2:43.51).

Pendleton’s 4x100 relay team was fifth (56.06).

Pendleton will compete in the Carnival of Speed on Friday at Mac-Hi.