Hermiston had a pair of winners on Saturday at the Strandberg Invitational at Central Valley High School in Spokane.

Jazlyn Romero won the javelin with a toss of 129 feet, 11 inches, while sophomore Paige Palzinski won the shot put with a mark of 37-8¾.

Palzinski also was seventh in the discus (106-10), while Sheridan Deike was third in the javelin (96-5), and Bailey Young added a fifth-place finish in the shot put (33-9).

On the track, McKaylee Young finished second in the 100 meters in a personal best time of 12.60 seconds. She also was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 15-9½.

Jayden Ray added an eighth-place finish in the 400 (1:03.40), while the 4x100 relay team of Abigail Sharon, Young, Kamryn Aldred and Ray finished sixth in a time of 53.77.

The Hermiston girls were seventh in the team standings with 49 points. Central Valley won the team title with 115.

For the boys, the 4x100 relay team of Benjamin Wicks, Thomas Reagan, Donovan Wilson and Garrett Walchli placed sixth with a time of 45.34.

Walchli also was sixth in the 200 with a PR of 22.98 seconds, while Freddy Mendoza was sixth in the 800 in a time of 2:03.71, and Seth Buck cleared a personal best 12 feet for sixth in the pole vault.

Central Valley won the boys team title with 90.5 points. Hermiston was 16th with 12 points.

CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL: Heppner’s Derek Howard held his own Saturday at the 55th annual Centennial Invitational in Gresham.

Howard threw a personal best 51 feet, 10 inches to place fifth in the shot put. Walla Walla’s Patrick Utschinski won the event with a toss of 59 feet.

The Mustangs also finished sixth in the 4x400 relay as the team of Trent Smith, Mason Lehman, Jayden Wilson and Hunter Nichols recorded a time of 3:35.06.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL: Ione’s Mckenzie Heideman turned in a personal best time of 11:57.07 to place second in the 3,000 on Saturday at the 17th annual Portland Christian Invitational.

Hailey Heideman finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14-8½.

For the boys, Hayden Qualls turned in a season-best time of 10:01.36 to place fourth in the 3,000, while Seth Thomas was sixth in the 100 meters (12.09).

SAINT ALPHONSUS INVITATIONAL: Alex Doherty placed in two events, and Mac-Hi finished second in the 4x100 relay Saturday at the Saint Alphonsus Invitational in Ontario.

The relay team of Kelly Aubertine, Wyatt Bamford, Gerardo Hernandez and Devon Nyburg turned in a time of 46.80 seconds, a half-step behind Baker (46.02).

Nyburg also was fourth in the 100 (12.11), while Aubertine (18-8½), Bamford (17-7) and Hernandez (17-6) were was sixth, seventh and eighth in the long jump.

Doherty finished fifth in the shot put with a heave of 41-5, and was sixth in the discus with a mark of 116-9.

Eric Saldana placed fifth in the javelin with a toss of 116-02.

The Pioneers finished sixth in the boys team standings with 36.5 points. Fruitland (Idaho) won the team title with 142 points.

For the girls, Sydney Dibble finished third in the triple jump with a PR leap of 31-10, and was sixth in the long jump at 15-3 — another personal best.

Jacky Hernandez was third in the javelin (97-10), while Victoria Garcia was fifth in the shot put (32-1) and sixth in the discus (91-6). Kadey Brown added a seventh-place finish in the discus (90-8).

Mekenna Simpson was seventh in the 1,500 (5:49.08) and eighth in the 3,000 (13:05.86), and the 4x100 relay team was seventh (55.65).

The Mac-Hi girls were eighth with 30 points, finishing well behind champion Baker (119).