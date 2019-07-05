EUGENE — Some of the area’s top young track athletes put their talents on display at the TrackTown Youth League Championship on Saturday at Lane Community College.

Hermiston’s Alyssa Thomas finished second in the girls 7-8 turbo javelin with a toss of 43 feet, with Aubrey Savage of Hermiston third (39-0).

Umatilla’s Emily Salinas was third in the girls 9-10 100 meters in a time of 14.91 seconds. The winner was Abigail Sondag of Richland (14.20).

Other girls placing in the top 10 include Avery Bockert of Milton-Freewater in the 100 (7-8, 4th, 16.52); Samantha Lamb of Irrigon in the 100 (7-8, 9th, 17.10); Mia Rose Garcilazo of Umatilla in the 100 (11-12, 7th, 14.81); and McKenzie Shelden of Pendleton in the 100 (11-12, 8th, 14.82).

Placing for the boys were Chase Swanson of Hermiston in the 100 (7-8, 4th, 16.78); Camren McCann of Stanfield in the turbo javelin (13-14, 6th, 90-2); Easton Berry of Athena in the long jump (11-12, 7th, 13-6½); and Marcos Cooper of Umatilla in the turbo javelin (13-14, 8th, 80-7).

Participants competed in the 100 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1,500 meters, the turbo javelin and the long jump.

The event was the culmination of 15 free youth track meets throughout the state, including events in La Grande, Hermiston and Prairie City. More than 1,800 youth from throughout the Northwest participated in the 2019 season. The top two finishers from the meets were invited to the championship meet. More than 300 athletes, representing more than 100 Oregon towns, competed.