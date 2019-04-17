Wednesday is typically a tough practice day for Lane Maher. The Pendleton junior is a top-notch hurdler, and with a big meet coming up on Friday, his coaches wanted to make sure he would be ready.

So, in addition to the 110 hurdles at the Buckaroo Small Meet Invite, Maher also ran the 800 meters and the third leg of the 4x400 relay. While two are standard events, the 800 is not.

“That is the first time I have run that since this meet last year,” said Maher, who won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 14.96 seconds. “It’s not my favorite event. It was just a conditioning day for the Kiwanis meet.”

Maher also won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.55, nearly 2 seconds in front of Brandon Caldwell of Elgin.

Because the meet was small, the 800 race was about 10 minutes after the 110 hurdles, barely giving Maher time to catch his breath.

In the 4x400 relay, the Bucks were last after the first two laps. Maher pulled his team into fifth, and Dustin Henderson kept them there. Elgin ran away with the event, clocking a 3:36.45. Umatilla was second, nearly 4 seconds behind.

The Vikings were in second place after Arrik Russell’s first lap, and the rest of the team held steady for a time of 3:40.04.

“I saw Elgin warming up and I knew they would come out fast,” Russell said. “I tried to push myself and catch him. I knew I could count on the guys to keep it going if I got a good start. They maintained it.”

Pendleton, which won the boys team title, also got two wins from Edwin Linares, who swept the long and triple jumps. He had a personal best 21-0¼ in the long jump, and soared 42-4¼ in the triple jump.

In the javelin, Pendleton’s Sam Jennings threw a personal best 162-7.

Umatilla’s Zayne Troeger, who has signed to run for Eastern Oregon University, won the 3,000 in a time of 10:00.92. He lapped two of his opponents.

“I’m kind of impressed with myself,” Troeger said. “It shows how hard I have worked. The time wasn’t far off of what I’ve ran this season. It was pretty good considering I had no one to race with. I was chasing a time. I had a lot of fun.”

Pendleton’s Cam Sanford won the 100 (11.64), while teammate Aaron Luke won the 200 (24.41). Both ran on the winning 4x100 relay team (44.30).

Pilot Rock’s Saber Harp won the 300 hurdles in time of 44.14.

Pendleton, which won the girls team title, got a pair of wins from freshman Muriel Hoisington in the 200 (28.57) and 400 (1:03.06). Both were personal best times.

Hoisington was pushed by Hannah Payne of Riverside (28.72) in the 200, but it was the 400 where she had to put in a little extra work.

Umatilla’s Patty Burres and Weston-McEwen’s Katie Vescio ran neck-and-neck with Hoisington most of the race. Hoisington pulled ahead with about 110 meters to go, then held on to beat Burres by a step. Vescio was third. Burres picked up a win in the 100 (13.63), and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 really team (53.86) that included three of her cousins — Yaretczty, Jasmine Cardenas and Abigail Cardenas.

“It’s fun when your family is your team,” Burres said. “In the 100, I felt good, but I’m trying to work on some technique stuff. It was good competition. I don’t know a lot of them, but they were nice, and it’s nice to have that sportsmanship.”

Emily Lambert of Pilot Rock won the shot put (33-9). Chantal Lemus of Umatilla won the discus (97-6) and the triple jump (31-8).

Weston-McEwen’s Bryce Thul won the long jump with a PR of 16-7½, while Vescio won the pole vault at 9 feet.