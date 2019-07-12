MASON, Mich. — Hermiston did not fare as well as it would have liked Friday in the team qualifying at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship.
The Bulldogs finished with a combined score of 437 (out of 500) in the qualifying round to place 129th out of 206 teams. The top 80 teams advance to Sunday’s finals.
“We aren’t a group to make excuses,” Hermiston coach Slade Smith said. “We had a couple of kids struggle today and we did not do well enough to progress to the championship round.”
Hermiston had a top score of 93 from Kaden Smith, and two at 92, but when added to an 86 and a 74, the Bulldogs slid down in the standings.
The Bulldogs finished seventh overall in the team event last year.
Lakeville South High School in Minnesota had the top score at 484.
Haylee Hamilton, Thomas Mabbott, Kaden Smith, Mitchell Pimentel and Tyson Stocker competed in the team event for Hermiston.
All five, plus Trevor Wilson, will compete in the individual qualifying event Saturday.
The top 400 individuals will advance to Sunday’s finals.
“Hopefully we can get everyone qualified for the finals and get some individual awards,” coach Smith said.
