Pendleton Parks and Recreation has a cornhole doubles league that will meet Thursdays from Jan. 24-April 11 at the Helen McCune Gym at the Pendleton Rec Center.

Teams will play two matches each night. Each match is best of three games.

Teams will consist of two players, with one possible alternate. Cost is $40 per team and is for ages 16 and older.

For more information, call 541-276-8100 or go to www.pendletonparksandrec.com.