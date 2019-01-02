Pendleton Parks and Recreation has a cornhole doubles league that will meet Thursdays from Jan. 24-April 11 at the Helen McCune Gym at the Pendleton Rec Center.
Teams will play two matches each night. Each match is best of three games.
Teams will consist of two players, with one possible alternate. Cost is $40 per team and is for ages 16 and older.
For more information, call 541-276-8100 or go to www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.