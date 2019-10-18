IRRIGON — You can see the pride in Ken Thompson's eyes. The Irrigon football coach has nothing but respect for his players who go out onto the field undermanned every week.

Friday was no different, as the Vale Vikings handed the Knights a 71-19 Eastern Oregon League loss.

"They fight so hard," Thompson said. "No one knows how hard it is to be these kids, who know what is coming every week, and they never turn away from the fire. I am amazed at the enthusiasm. Everyone keeps showing up on Monday. They have my respect — more than any team I have coached in 30 years."

The Vikings (4-3, 2-0 EOL) scored early and often, taking a 16-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the game. They led 37-0 after the first quarter, and 59-6 at the half.

"We have been working hard," Vale coach Jeff Aldred said. "We played a lot of really tough Idaho teams, and we were ready when we got to league."

Frank Chapa scored the Knight's first touchdown on a 42-yard run with 5:42 left in the second quarter. It was the first touchdown for the Knights since Sept. 27 against Stevenson, Washington.

In the third quarter, Chapa hauled in a 70-yard pass from Ryan Hussey to pull the Knights within 65-13.

Irrigon (0-7, 0-2 EOL) put one more touchdown on the board with 2:45 left in the game as Hussey ran the ball in from 2 yards out.

On their final touchdown drive, Hussey connected with Eric Prouty for gains of 29 and 7 yards and Dylan Johnston for 12 yards to get inside the Vale 20.

"I'm proud of my team for not quitting," Chapa said. "They don't care what the scoreboard is, we keep trying until it is over."

For the Vikings, Keegan Mizuta ran for three touchdowns, while Colton Kesey threw for two.