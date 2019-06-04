Hermiston High School is offering a variety of youth sports camps this summer, including football, basketball, soccer, cross-country and tennis.
There also is a marching band camp, and a golf camp through the Hermiston Parks and Rec Department.
Tennis
The boys and girls camp, for players in grades 3-8, will be June 13-15 at the high school courts. Beginners will run from 6-7 p.m. the first two days, and from 9-10 a.m. the final day. Intermediate players will be the same dates, but times are 7-8 p.m. the first two days, and 10:30 a.m. to noon the final day.
Beginning sessions are for those just starting to play and learning the basic skills. The intermediate session is designed for middle school athletes who would like to play in high school, and who already understand the basics of the game. Cost is $50 per player, and includes a T-shirt.
Basketball
The boys and girls camps, for players in grades 3-8, will be June 17-19 in the gold gym. Girls will go from 9 a.m. to noon, with the boys from noon to 3 p.m. Cost is $65 per athlete, and includes a T-shirt.
Soccer
The boys and girls camp, for players in grades 3-8, will be June 18-21 from 6-8 p.m. at Kennison Stadium. Cost is $45 per player (includes T-shirt), or $80 for two players.
Marching band
The co-ed camp is June 24-28 at the high school and Kennison Stadium. Sessions will from from 1-3:30 p.m. each day, with a final field performance on the last day.
The program is designed for band members going into the seventh and eighth grades. Cost is $30 per student, which includes a T-shirt.
Golf
Big River Golf Course will host a co-ed camp for golfers ages 6-14 from July 15-19. Sessions each day will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost is $55 per player, which includes a tournament July 19.
Registration is through the Hermiston Parks and Rec Department at: bit.ly/hermistonrecreation.
Football
The Little Dawgs Agility and Speed Camp will be July 8-11 and July 15-18 at the high school. Sessions are for athletes going into grades 5-8, and will run from 10-11 a.m. each day. Cost is $100 and includes a T-shirt. Family discounts are available.
The Big Dawgs Football Camp will be July 23-24 at Kennison Stadium for players going into grades 7-8. Each session will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The camp will focus on drills and skills, and offense and defense that players will run in middle school. Cost is $40 per player and includes a T-shirt.
The Youth Football Camp, for players in grades 1-6, will run Aug. 14-15 at Kennison Stadium. Sessions will be from 5-7 p.m. each day. Cost is $30 per player and includes a T-shirt.
All of the football camps are co-ed. For more information, contact David Faaettetee at david.faaettetee@hermistonsd.org.
Cross-country
The fall youth program, for runners in grades 1-6, begins Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Sandstone Middle School. Cost is $35 per runner, or a max of $75 per family, and includes a T-shirt.
Forms for the camps are available at the high school or you can register and pay online at: https://or-hermiston.intouchreceipting.com/signin.aspx.
