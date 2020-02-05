IRRIGON — Fredy Vera was encouraged when 26 kids showed up to the first baseball meeting Monday after school.
The first-year Irrigon baseball coach was trying to gauge the interest in the program, and get a look at returning players.
“We will be really young,” Vera said. “I’m excited to see what we can build in Irrigon.”
Vera takes over for Randy Henrichs, who quietly retired at the end of last season after leading the Knights to a 20-5 record and the Eastern Oregon League title with an 11-1 record.
“He told me the first week of practice last year that he was thinking of retiring, and told me I should look into it,” Vera said.
So he did.
“I was really nervous when I thought about it, but I had the experience,” Vera said. “Every day I worked with Randy, I was learning.”
Vera was hired last Friday, and put the wheels in motion.
“Randy was the first person I called and told,” Vera said. “I was excited for the job. He told me he would be around to help out with the field, and for advice.”
When the position opened up, Irrigon athletic director Mike Royer said there wasn’t a lot of interest in the job.
“We feel fortunate to have someone like Fredy,” Royer said. “He played for Randy and coached under him last year. Even though he is young, we felt fortunate that he applied. The kids around here look up to him.”
The school district also got a look at Vera’s coaching style when he coached middle school basketball this year. Royer said they were impressed.
“I’m confident in him doing a good job,” Royer said. “He has already put in a lot of work, and it’s just been a week.”
Three-sport star
Vera, 22, is a 2016 graduate of Irrigon High School. He was a three-sport athlete for the Knights in football, basketball and baseball.
He was a crucial part of Irrigon teams that won back-to-back 2A state basketball championships in 2014 and 2015.
He was the Columbia Basin Conference Player of the Year for 2016. He was a first-team all-state player in 2016, and a second-team pick in 2015.
After high school, he went on to play two years of basketball at Clackamas Community College.
“Afterward, I came back home,” Vera said. “I wanted to take a year off and find something new.”
In baseball, Vera was the Columbia Basin Conference Player of the Year his senior year. A center fielder, he hit .525, scored 41 runs, hit three home runs and had 14 RBIs. He was named to the 2A/1A first-team all-state roster.
As a senior, Vera was named a first-team Columbia Basin Conference running back, and a second-team linebacker. He also played in the 2016 East-West Shrine All-Star Game.
“That was one of the best times of my life,” Vera said of the Shrine Game. “My favorite sport was football. I liked basketball too, but I enjoyed playing football more.”
Vera also is part of a group of athletes who will be remembered for helping both the Irrigon baseball and football teams clinch berths to their respective state tournaments during the 2015-16 school year for the first time in school history.
“Now days, you don’t see kids taking advantage of that,” Vera said of being a three-sport athlete. “I think for small-school kids, they need to take advantage of that. You don’t get those opportunities at a big school.”
Giving back
Vera, who works at N.W. Metal Fabricators in Hermiston, said returning to his hometown was always part of the plan.
“That was the biggest thing,” he said. “I wanted to give back to the community. I went to high school here for four years and it was amazing. I want to give back so other kids can have that experience. It’s cool to look back. We had a bond. It’s different now, but it can still be good.”
