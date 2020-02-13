MILTON-FREEWATER — Twelve years ago, Russ Vera applied to be the softball coach at McLoughlin High School. He did not get the job at the time, and took a job just down the road at DeSales High School in Walla Walla, Washington.
Late last month, Vera was handed the reins to the Mac-Hi program after Nicole Christian left to coach at Eastern Oregon University.
“What’s funny, is Nicole and I applied for the Mac-Hi job years ago,” Vera said. “They gave her the job, and I was hired as her assistant. Not long after, DeSales called and wanted me to coach. I told them no, but Nicole told me if I didn’t take the job, she would fire me.”
Vera and Christian went their separate ways, and both of their programs were successful.
In 11 seasons with the Irish, Vera took his team to state eight times and brought home four trophies. DeSales was third in 2016 and 2010, and fourth in 2014 and 2011.
In 2016, Vera was named the Class 2B High School Softball Coach of the Year.
“We brought the program back, from what I was told,” Vera said of the Irish. “It’s hard being a small private school with no junior varsity or middle school programs. I pulled up some eighth-graders through the years. Every year, we had at least one eighth-grader who wanted to play.”
Under Christian, the Pioneers won 205 games in 11 seasons, reached the playoffs each year, and picked up two 4A state titles.
After Christian left Mac-Hi, Vera got a call from former athletic director Gary Robertson. They had a conversation, and soon after Vera exchanged his Irish green and gold for Pioneer red and black.
“I wanted to coach at a higher level,” Vera said. “It was hard to leave DeSales. I’m Catholic, and I went to a Catholic boys school in Southern California.”
Vera, who works as a receiving coordinator at the Refresco juice plant in Walla Walla, had his first team meeting last week, getting a look at how many girls were interested in playing, and if he would have enough for a varsity and JV team.
While he is set to move things forward, Vera has run into a roadblock.
With Robertson resigning, Mac-Hi does not have an athletic director to help with basic things like uniforms and equipment.
“Without an athletic director, the schedule isn’t even done yet,” Vera said. “I don’t even have coaching shirts ordered. I was in charge of all of that at DeSales, but here there is a process. I have been sending emails of what we need and what we don’t have.”
What won’t need any work is the softball field. The new complex is a year old.
Vera also will have a staff of three assistants with a wealth of experience. Lucy Deal, the Pioneers’ volleyball coach, was a former assistant at Walla Walla High School. Libby Jimenez played at Wa-Hi and Boise State, and Mariah Radke played at Mac-Hi and Corban University.
“It will be a learning experience,” Vera said. “They had a good program under Nicole. We just want to have fun and carry on the tradition.”
