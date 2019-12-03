HERMISTON — After being shut out of the honors last year, two Hermiston players were named to the Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball team.
Senior libero Halee Stubbs was named to the second team, while junior setter Kendall Dowdy landed on the honorable mention team.
“It definitely feels good to see our girls get recognition in the league,” Hermiston coach Amy Dyck said. “It’s nice to have the support of others coaches to recognize the work our girls have put in.”
Stubb had 242 digs to lead the Bulldogs.
Dowdy finished the season with 293 assists, 167 digs, 93 kills and 32 ace serves.
Walla Walla senior middle hitter Hannah Hair was named the MCC Player of the Year, while Richland’s Bob Raidl was named Coach of the Year.
It’s the second year in a row a Walla Walla player has earned MVP honors. Last year, it was Noelani Helm.
The Bulldogs finished 5-9 in MCC play and earned a trip to the District 8 tournament. The fell two wins shy of punching their ticket to the 3A state tournament.
