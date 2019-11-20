IRRIGON — Irrigon libero Makenna Collins shared Eastern Oregon League Player of the Year honors with Vale setter Maycee DeLong and Burns outside hitter Allie Hueckman.

Vale’s Shannon Steele was named Coach of the Year.

Collins, who also was the Player of the Year last year as a sophomore, was joined on the first team by teammates Emma Mueller (setter) and Haley White (outside hitter).

The Knights (15-13 overall, 5-5 EOL) finished third in EOL play, and just missed out on a second trip to state.

The second team features Riverside libero Lily Rockwell, Umatilla outside hitter Chantal Lemus, and Irrigon middle Alyssa Luna.

Defensive specialist Clarissa Deloera of Irrigon, and Delmy Barerra (outside hitter) were selected to the honorable mention team.

Greater Oregon League

MILTON-FREEWATER — Mac-Hi had three players selected to the Greater Oregon League volleyball team.

Middle Abby Richwine, libero Sydney Dibble and outside hitter Jaycee Deal were selected to the second team by the league coaches. All three are seniors.

The Pioneers finished 1-5 in league play, and 6-13 overall.

La Grande outside hitter Jayce Seavert was name the GOL Player of the Year. Melinda Becker-Bisenius, who led the Tigers (19-6) to the state tournament, was named Coach of the Year.