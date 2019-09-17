KENNEWICK — Hermiston held a 2-1 lead after three sets, but Kennewick wasn’t about to give up a match on its home court.

The Lions rallied to win the fourth and the decisive fifth set Tuesday to escape with a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs at the Lions Den.

Kennewick improved to 2-1 in conference play with the 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9 victory.

“That’s where having that confidence, and looking at things we are able to do well come into play,” Hermiston coach Amy Dyck said. “We can sort out the rotations where we get stuck and figure out how to make sure we aren’t erring ourselves into a hole.”

Kennewick coach Brandy Sonderland had all but lost her voice by the end of the match.

“It was stressful for both of us, I would say.” Sonderland said. “We are still trying to be more consistent. Hermiston is relentless.”

Tied at two sets each, the team teams traded the lead in the fifth set until Kennewick took the lead for good at 9-8. Unforced errors hurt the Bulldogs down the stretch.

Hermiston came out and took control of the first set, leading 12-7 before the Lions made a comeback. The set was tied at 18-18 before the Bulldogs went back out front for good. Kendall Dowdy served for the win.

In the second set, Hermiston had a 17-16 lead when Kennewick’s Hailey Dreier went to the service line. The sophomore served seven consecutive points, with two aces, to put the Lions up 23-17. The Bulldogs had three consecutive unforced errors to end the set.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Hermiston libero Halee Stubbs, who finished with 37 digs. “We are so close to the breaking point. I don’t know what we need to do to push through.”

The Lions looked to be in control of the third set, taking a 10-2 lead, but the Bulldogs used some timely hitting, strong serving and took advantage of Kennewick errors to take the lead for good, 15-14.

Dowdy served a pair of aces and Hermiston blocked April Buckingham to make it 17-14. Courtnee West served up an ace for set point.

“We had a lot of really good moments,” Dyck said. “When we put ourselves in our system, we do well. Our difficulty lies in staying disciplined to put ourselves a step ahead.”

Kennewick led 8-3 in the fourth set, only to see the Bulldogs come back to tie the score at 10-10. The teams were tied six more times before the Lions took the lead for good at 20-19.

Grace Vertrees led the Bulldogs (0-3) with 15 kills, while Dowdy had 10 kills, 16 assists and 10 digs. Emma Combes added 18 digs and four aces, Kambree Baker five blocks and West 12 assists.

Autumn Larson, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, led the Lions with 11 kills and 12 digs, while Grace Morby had eight kills and 15 digs. Madeline Gebers had 21 assists and 13 digs, and Dreier five blocks and 12 digs.