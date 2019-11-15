ATHENA — Weston-McEwen placed two players on the first team of the Blue Mountain Conference all-conference team, which was voted on by the conferences coaches.

Junior outside hitter Jesse Manning and senior libero Emma Olson were first-team selections, as were Zuri Reeser of Stanfield and Sydney Wilson of Heppner.

Also on the first team were Autumn Daggett, Brianna Kohr and Kylie Marriott of Union, and Taylor Allen of Grant Union.

The conference does not select a player or coach of the year.

Manning, the TigerScots’ team captain, finished the season with 287 kills, 396 digs, 45 aces, and served received at 91 percent.

Olson had 540 digs, served received at 89 percent, and had 51 aces for the TigerScots (18-13), who advanced to the 2A state tournament and finished in the top eight.

Wilson, a junior middle and defensive specialist, had 192 kills, 376 digs, 13 blocks, served at 95 percent and had 70 aces for the Mustangs (12-16).

Reeser, a freshman outside hitter, was one of the Tigers’ top hitters and servers. Her season stats were not available.

Stanfield advanced to the 2A state tournament for the first time since 1990 — and just the fourth time in school history. The Tigers (19-9) lost their first-round match to Vernonia in three sets.

Old Oregon League

Griswold senior Kyleen Stahancyck was named to the Old Oregon League honorable mention team, and the Grizzlies won the Sportsmanship Award.

Also named to the honorable mention team was Nixyaawii senior Chelsea Farrow.

Brooke Allen of Powder Valley was named league MVP, while Imbler’s Jennifer Teeter was named Coach of the Year.