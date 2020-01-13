ECHO — Sophomore Conor Brosnan won the 170-pound title, and Heppner/Ione finished second at the Cougar Challenge on Saturday at Echo High School.
Grant Union won the team title with 119.5 points, with the Mustangs (67.5) a distant second, and Imbler (67) third.
Brosnan pinned Ronny Morello of Joseph/Wallowa at 5:11 of the championship match.
The Mustangs also got a second-place finish from Brian Collins at 120-126, Roen Waite at 113, and Jace Coe at 160. Saul Lopez was third at 132, and Edward Ellsworth fourth at 152.
Asher Hall of Irrigon won the 113-pound title, beating Waite by technical fall, 17-2.
The Knights, who finished sixth, also got a title from Jacob Ayala at 132. Ayala earned an 8-2 decision over Grant Union’s Ben Henry in the title match.
Irrigon’s Tim Standley was third at 285, while Roberto Ayala was fourth at 195, and Bradley Dawson fifth at 220.
Host Echo/Stanfield got second-place finishes from Ethan Piercy (138) and Isaiah Lemmon (145).
In the girls portion of the tournament, Echo’s Natalie Toombs was third at 105-110, and Kaitlyn Lemmon was third at 125-130.
Heppner/Ione’s Suzanneah Cason was fourth at 125-130, and Irrigon’s Emalei Hendren was second at 135.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston finished 36th in the team standings Saturday at the Kelso Girls Tournament.
The Bulldogs (65 points) did not have anyone place in the top eight at the event, which featured wrestlers from 102 teams.
White River won the team title with 197 points, while Hanford (190.5) was a close second, and Kennewick (163.5) third.
Marina Izaguirre Frasser finished 4-2 at 100 pounds, and earned 14 points for the Bulldogs.
At 190 pounds, Jazmin Deike also was 4-2 and earned 13 points, while Amree Braithwaite (140) went 3-2 and earned 12 points.
