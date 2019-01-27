Pendleton crowned three champions Saturday at the Joe Stewart Invitational at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie.

The Bucks, who got titles from Alex Rendon (132), Shawn Yeager (160) and Aiden Patterson (170) rolled up 222.5 points, while second-place Tigard had 156.

Rendon pinned Julian Watkins of Madison in 3:13 in the championship match. Rendon pinned all four of his opponents, including Zakariye Sabriye of Madison in 39 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Yeager earned a 3-2 decision over Dade Kimmel of Reynolds in the title bout.

Yeager pinned his first opponent in 35 seconds, then beat Shadrach Porter of Gladstone 9-2 in the semifinals.

Aiden Patterson recorded a 13-6 decision over teammate Isaac Urbina in the finals.

Patterson advanced to the finals with one pin and two major decisions, while Urbina had a bye, a pin and a 16-0 technical fall.

Placing second for the Bucks were Collin Primus at 106, Chris Chambers (138) and Kirk Liscom (182).

Primus lost a 6-4 decision to Brenden Dudley of Stevenson, while Chambers injury defaulted to Emilio Jimenez of Tigard. Joseph Mercado of Reynolds earned an 18-3 technical fall over Liscom.

Also for Pendleton, Aiden Henderson was third (195), Kellen Hanson was fourth (113), Josh Whaley was fifth (160), Travis McGee was fifth (285), and Kyle Liscom was sixth (152).

Knights crown two champs in Idaho

Irrigon put three men in the finals, and crowned two champions, at the R.D Brown Invitational on Saturday in New Plymouth, Idaho.

Senior Alex Miranda-Walls improved to 36-0 on the season after beating Caleb Twait of Meridian 8-3 to win the 170-pound title.

Miranda-Walls beat Layne Murdock of Parma 7-2 in the quarterfinals, then followed with an 11-2 major decision over Sam Sessou-Djokoto of Capital in the semis.

Kaleb Kendrick won the 285-pound title with a 2-0 decision over Moses Estrada of Capital.

Kendrick pinned Caysen Call of Soda Springs in 1:45 in the quarterfinals, then beat Antonio Godina of Parma 4-2 in the semifinals.

Irrigon's Josue Aguilera reached the 195-pound title match, but was pinned by Nyssa’s Bryan Flores in a time of 5:18.

Kyler Shelton placed third for the Knights at 126 pounds, while Reece Sheller was fourth at 220.

The Knights placed sixth in the team standings with 95 points. Meridian (Idaho) won the team title with 238 points. Nyssa was second with 168.

On Friday, the Knights lost a pair of nonleague duals to host Ontario and Mac-Hi.

Ontario beat Irrigon 48-34. Miranda-Walls posted a 13-2 major decision over Ruben Chavez, while Sheller pinned Cristeon Rodriguez in 14 seconds at 220.

The Tigers took advantage of three forfeits by the Knights.

Irrigon had a 24-17 lead over Mac-Hi before the Pioneers won four of the final five matches for a 37-30 victory.