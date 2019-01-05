Behind three champions, Pendleton finished second at the Bend Invite on Saturday.

The Bucks scored 199 points, finishing second to Mountain View, which amassed 202.5 points in the 13-team tournament.

Alex Rendon (132 pounds), Blake Davis (152) and Shawn Yeager (160) all won titles for the Bucks

Rendon pinned all four of his opponents in 42 seconds or less, including Hunter Davis of Elmira in 31 seconds in the title match. Rendon improved to 27-2 on the season.

Blake Davis beat teammate Kyle Liscom 9-3 in the 152-pound title match.

Yeager also faced a teammate in the finals, pinning Josh Whaley in 1:56 to improve to 17-6 on the season.

At 106 pounds, Collin Primus finished second for the Bucks, dropping an 8-3 decision to Carmelo Farfaglia of La Pine in the finals.

Chris Chambers reached the finals at 138 pounds, but dropped an 8-5 decision to James Anderson of Bend.

Also for Pendleton, Kellen Hanson finished third at 113 pounds, Caleb Tremper was third at 120, Aiden Henderson was third at 195, and Isaac Urbina (170) and Kirk Liscom (182) finished fourth.

The Bucks will return to the mat Saturday at the sixth annual Colton Holly Memorial Tournament at Wilsonville High School.

Gut Check Invite

Hermiston had two wrestlers place at 220 pounds Saturday at the Gut Check Invite at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Jon Lee finished sixth, dropping the fifth/sixth placing match 2-0 to Levi Kovacs of Tahoma.

Sean Stewart finished eighth, getting pinned in his final match by Edan Cisnernos of Forks in a time of 4:27.

The Bulldogs will return to Mid-Columbia Conference action Thursday at Hanford, where they also will wrestle Kamiakin.