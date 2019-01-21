The Pendleton wrestling team is on the rise this season. The Bucks finished fourth in the 5A Division of the Oregon Classic in Redmond over the weekend — their highest placing in recent memory.

“We have been second a couple of times,” Pendleton coach Fred Phillips said. “But I don’t remember the last time we were in the top four. We’ve wrestled a lot in the last three weeks and we are getting better. We beat some really good kids, won some big matches and competed hard.”

The Bucks opened the tournament Friday with a 78-6 win over Rex Putnam, picking up six forfeits along the way.

Thurston handed Pendleton a 42-37 loss. Bucks’ heavyweight Travis McGee had the quickest pin of the bout, beating Duncan Hicks in 14 seconds.

In the third round of pool matches, Pendleton shut out Redmond II 80-0.

Pendleton finished off the first day with a 51-30 victory over West Albany, with McGee again dominating his opponent with an 8-second pin.

“Travis is a big, physical kid,” Phillips said. “He just threw him down and pinned him. I was surprised he was that fast. I didn’t see that coming.”

The Bucks moved into the championship bracket on Saturday, and began the day the with a 36-28 quarterfinal win over Redmond.

In the semifinals, the Dallas Dragons beat the Bucks 59-12, registering eight pins.

In the third-place match, Pendleton dropped a 46-18 decision to the Crater Comets, getting wins from Alex Rendon (126/132), Chris Chambers (138), Isaac Urbina (160) and Aiden Henderson (195).

Rendon finished the weekend with a 7-0 record for the Bucks, recording four pins, two decisions and one forfeit. Rendon has just four losses on the year.

Urbina also had a perfect record for the Bucks, recording three pins and three decisions — all by the identical scores of 7-4.

Henderson posted a 5-2 record, registering two pins and two decisions. One of his losses came at 220 pounds, when he bumped up a weight class against Thurston.

McGee posted a 5-2 record, registering four pins, while Kirk Liscom (182) went 4-2 with three pins and a forfeit, and Collin Primus (106) was 4-3, as was Aiden Patterson (170).

Kellen Hanson (113) went 4-3, Chambers (138) was 4-2, and Shawn Yeager (152) finished 3-2, with all three of his wins coming by fall.

The Bucks will host Hood River Valley in an Intermountain Conference dual Wednesday, then will compete Saturday at the Putnam Tournament.

3A Division

Irrigon went 1-2 on the first day, but rebounded on Saturday to win the consolation title.

The Knights dropped their first two matches Friday — 54-27 to Willamina Falls and 42-39 to Yamhill-Carlton.

Irrigon rebounded with a 58-24 win over Creswell, but found itself in the consolation bracket on the second day.

On Saturday, the Knights beat South Umpqua 66-12, and topped Harrisburg 46-33 in the semifinals. In the title match, they steamrolled Douglas/Camas Valley 59-16 to bring home a trophy.

For the Knights, Alex Miranda-Walls kept his perfect record (29-0) intact with a 6-0 mark on the weekend at 170 pounds.

Miranda-Walls, whose tournament titles include the Hanford Winter Cup and the Farm City Invitational, posted three pins, two major decisions and one forfeit.

Josue Aguilera also had a flawless weekend, posting five pins and a 7-5 overtime victory over Jesse Bracht of Douglas/Camas Valley.

Teammate Kaleb Kendrick (285) went 3-1 with three pins, while Reece Sheller (220) was 5-1 with three pins and two forfeits, and Kyler Shelton (132) was 5-1 with four pins. Justin Patton (120) was 5-1 with two pins and two forfeits.

Irrigon will wrestle against Walla Walla aand Mac-Hi on Tuesday at Walla Walla High School. Friday, they will wrestle at Ontario, and Saturday, they will compete in the R.D. Brown Invitational in New Plymouth, Idaho.

Riverside finished sixth in the 3A consolation bracket, dropping its final match to Vale, 35-34. The Pirates forfeited five weight classes.

The Pirates had Abraham Silva go 5-1 with three pins and two forfeits. Ethan Snyder (132) finished 5-1, as did Jose Puerta (152/160), while Fernando Ortega (126/132) was 4-2.

2A/1A Division

Heppner/Ione reached the seventh-place match against Lowell, but no results were listed.

Trevor Antonucci of Heppner/Ione finished 4-1, with two falls and two forfeits, as did teammates Conor Brosnas (145) and Jace Coe (152).

Jacob Wallace (182) posted a 4-1 record, including three pins, while Leo Waite (132) was 3-1.

4A Division

Mac-Hi/Weston McEwen/Griswold lost its four matches on Friday, then received two matches in the bonus bracket Saturday, beating Sisters 66-6 and Madras 42-33.