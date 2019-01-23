Pendleton and Hood River Valley usually give wrestling fans a good show.

With the Eagles battling illness and injuries this week, the Bucks cruised to a 72-6 victory Wednesday night in an Intermountain Conference match at Warberg Court.

Pendleton took advantage of four forfeits and registered seven pins, including one by Aiden Henderson, who had the quickest pin of the night in a time of 40 seconds over Joe Kahler at 220 pounds.

“Never in my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d see this score between us,” Bucks coach Fred Phillips said. “They have the flu, and two of their best kids weren’t here. I’m happy for our kids, they did a good job.”

Kellen Hanson started the onslaught with a pin of Miles Lee in 1:27 at 113 pounds.

Senior Alex Rendon made quick work of Jayton Munzer at 126, registering a pin in 1:06.

Chris Chambers needed just 46 seconds to pin Skyler Munce at 132, and after Danner Hamilton picked up a forfeit at 138, the Bucks had a commanding 36-0 lead.

HRV’s Preston Armstrong made Blake Davis put in a full 6 minutes in their 145-pound match.

Davis led 5-3 after the first period, then gave up a point on an illegal hold to make it 5-4. He quickly got his points back with a 2-point near fall, and another takedown with 17 seconds left for a 9-5 lead.

Davis led 13-6 late in the match, but an escape by Armstrong with 7 seconds remaining left Davis with a 13-7 victory.

Shawn Yeager (152), Aiden Patterson (160), and Isaac Urbina (170) all followed with pins for a 57-0 lead with four matches remaining.

At 182, HRV’s Beto Rojas had a 4-2 lead over Ian Bannister midway through the second round, but an escape and a takedown by Bannister in the final 54 seconds of the round gave him a 5-4 lead.

Bannister recorded another takedown, and Rojas an escape for a 7-5 victory for Bannister.

A HRV forfeit at 195, and Henderson’s victory at 220, put the Bucks out front 72-0.

The Eagles got their only win of the night at 285, as Cody Durham pinned Travis McGee in 1:48 of the first round.

“We are excited to have that happen,” Phillips said of his team’s convincing victory. “We got some quick pins from our kids. We didn’t let them hang around. We took the doubt out.”

The Bucks will wrestle at the Rex Putnam Tournament on Saturday.