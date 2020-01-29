PENDLETON — With just two home duals this season, Pendleton put on a show for its fans Wednesday night against The Dalles.
The Bucks recorded seven pins and were strong throughout the lineup en route to a 59-24 Intermountain Conference victory over the Riverhawks at Warberg Court.
“It was a good crowd tonight,” Pendleton coach Trevor Hancock said. “We wrestled well from top to bottom, and put ourselves in chances to win. At 160 and 70, we knew they were good.”
The Riverhawks, who forfeited two weight classes, struggled against the Bucks in the lower weights.
“I have 24 kids out, but most are stacked between 160 and 182,” The Dalles coach Paul Beasley said. “At tournaments we do OK, but in duals we struggle. We need to get stronger.”
Dawson Tremper (106), Gabe Browning (120) and Collin Primus (126) all won by pin, with Tremper’s coming in 42 seconds against Nathan Ganders.
Primus also wasted no time in winning, earning a fall over Connor Blair in 1:18.
“He was good, I just caught him,” Primus said of his opponent. “It was a good match for me to wrestle.”
Browning had an 11-0 lead over Angel Oregon before pinning him in the second period.
“I try to pin them so I can get points for the team,” Browning said.
Pendleton freshman Jack Lieuallen pinned Eliyah Sutton Lott in 30 seconds at 132 pounds. He said she was the first girl he has wrestled since middle school.
“You have to take it as just another wrestler,” Lieuallen said.
Lieuallen, who is ranked No. 5 in the state at 132, is 26-8 on the season.
“I feel I have been doing pretty good,” he said. “Coach Hancock has been working with me.”
Beasley said Sutton Lott has been a mainstay in his lineup all season.
“She has been in every dual,” he said. “She never complains, she never tells me when she’s hurting. She soldiers on. I have heard her say five words in two years.”
The Bucks had a 42-6 lead when when they got to the 160-pound match.
The Riverhawks’ Steven Preston pinned Jaime Rico in 1:21 to get The Dalles back in the win column.
Dusty Dodge, a two-time state placer for Goldendale, Washington, the past two years, pinned Patrick Simpson in 1:22 to improve to 13-0.
Pendleton’s Isaac Urbina got the Bucks back on track at 182, posting a 17-2 technical fall over Taylor Morehouse.
“It’s real match experience and gives me a chance to work things,” said Urbina, who is 35-4.
Urbina is ranked No. 3 in the state at 170 pounds.
“You always hear coaches talk about certain kids,” he said. “It never occurs to me that I am one of those kids. I like to put on a show and make a name for myself.”
The Dalles got a win from Mauricio Clark at 195, while Pendleton’s Jacob Griffin pinned Miguel Torres at 220.
“I’m really proud of Mauricio,” Beasley said. “He has been at 195 all season, wrestling up two weight classes. You ask him to do it, and he will.”
