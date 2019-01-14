Pendleton steamrolled the competition Saturday at the 8th annual Colton Holly Tournament, winning all five dual matches at Wilsonville High School.

The Bucks topped two-time defending tournament champion Canby 45-33 in the title match.

“That’s the third time we’ve been there,” Pendleton coach Fred Phillips said. “We lost to Canby the last two years in the finals. We knew they were tough on top, and until we won at 195, it was still in doubt.”

The Cougars led 9-6 after three matches, but it was all Pendleton from 126 through 160, where the Bucks registered pins by Caleb Tremper (126), Alex Rendon (132), Chris Chambers (138), Blake Davis (145), Kyle Liscom (152).

Canby defeated Springfield (60-21), Barlow (58-18), Silverton (42-31) and Wilsonville (57-24) to reach the finals.

Rendon went 5-0 on the day at 132 pounds, pinning all five opponents. His quickest pin came against Silverton, where he pinned Austin Moore in 39 seconds.

“He’s our only returning state placer, you expect him to be the guy for you,” Phillips said. “It’s not surprising. He goes out and does what Alex does.”

At 106, Collin Primus also was 5-0 for the Bucks, but two wins were by forfeit. He pinned his three other opponents in 40 seconds or less.

“He’s starting to believe in himself,” Phillips said. “At the beginning of the year, I think he was unsure if he could wrestle at the varsity level. He is doing a good job right now.”

Chambers (138) was 4-1 with his one loss going to Silverton’s Robert Guenther — a 5-0 decision.

“We count on Chris to win a lot of matches,” Phillips said. “He is a senior and he is probably the hardest-working kid on the mat. We expect him to win matches, and he expects to win matches.”

After receiving two forfeits, Pendleton heavyweight Travis McGee finally got a match against Wilsonville, where he posted a 7-2 decision over Noah Ochs. He then pinned Silverton’s Alex Rios in 11 seconds. McGee dropped his final match, getting pinned by Canby’s Kyler Boyd in 1:28.

Pendleton opened the tournament with a 75-6 victory over Lake Oswego, which forfeited six weight classes, and got its lone win at 170 pounds.

The Bucks then cruised to a 69-7 victory over Timberline (Lacey, Wash.) The Blazers forfeited three matches, including 220 and 285.

Host Wilsonville fared no better than the teams before it, as the Bucks won 63-18 to reach the semifinals against Silverton.

In the semifinals, the Foxes tied the match at 18-18 after Isac Whitehead pinned Danner Hamilton at 145, but the Bucks won six of the next seven matches for a 51-24 victory.

The Bucks will wrestle at top-ranked Crook County in an Intermountain Conference dual Thursday, then will wrestle at the Oregon Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Redmond Fairgrounds.

Othello Invite

Hermiston’s Jazmin Deike finished eighth at 170 pounds at the Othello Lady Huskies Invite Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished 45th (20 points) at the 55-team, two-day event.

Deike opened the tournament with a pin of Iianna Washines of Toppenish in a time of 1:08. Deike then was pinned by Rosa Saucedo of Connell, and she dropped into the consolation bracket.

Deike won her next three matches, then matched up again with Sauceda, who pinned Deike in 18 seconds.

Deike dropped to the seventh/eighth-place match, where Kaitlyn Goodman of Othello pinned her in a time of 3:41.