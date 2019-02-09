The Pendleton wrestling team sent five boys to the finals of the 5A Intermountain Conference district tournament, but only one came out with a gold medal.

Senior Chris Chambers registered a 9-1 major decision over Junior Downing of Redmond on Saturday afternoon to win the 138-pound title.

“Overall, I was pleased,” said Bucks coach Fred Phillips, whose team hosted the tournament. “We came out and competed today, which was something I didn’t think we did a great job of last night.”

The Bucks will send 14 to the 5A state tournament Feb. 22-23 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. It is the fourth time they have advanced 14 guys, but the first time since 2012.

After Chambers, Pendleton had four wrestlers place second, seven place third and two finish fourth. Eight guys will be making their first trip to state.

“We wrestled tough and hard,” Phillips said. “Our guys in the finals went the way they were probably going to go. Most of the kids wrestling for third and fourth came back and got third.”

Crook County ran away with the team title, rolling up an impressive 408 points. Pendleton finished second with 306, while Redmond (257) was third.

Chambers (41-13), who will be making his first state appearance, pinned Redmond’s Michaelo DeGross in 5:21 in his first match Friday, then reach the championship match with a 17-3 major decision over Daniel Jarmillo of Ridgeview.

“He wrestled tough today,” Phillips said. “We have been working on a couple of things with him and it worked out for him today.”

The 126-pound finals gave the fans a look at the top two guys in the state in Pendleton senior Alex Rendon (ranked No. 2) and top-ranked Crook County junior Hunter Mode.

Mode (35-3) escaped with a 3-0 decision over Rendon (46-4). Rendon will be making his fourth trip to state. He placed fifth as a sophomore, and finished second last year at 126-pounds.

“Now, Alex knows he can go with that kid,” Phillips said. “Hopefully we can do that again in two weeks on a Saturday night.”

At 145 pounds, Pendleton’s Blake Davis fell to Crook County’s Brayden Duke 12-2, while Isaac Urbina lost a 6-0 match to Redmond’s Clayton Elrod in the 160-pound title bout.

JR Scott of The Dalles won the 195-pound title, pinning Pendleton’s Aiden Henderson in 2:51.

Finishing third for the Bucks were Collin Primus (106), Kellen Hanson (113), Shawn Yeager (152), Aiden Patterson (170), Kirk Liscom (182), Jacob Griffin (220) and Travis McGee (285).

Gabe Browning (113) and Caleb Tremper (120) finished fourth.