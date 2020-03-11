HERMISTON — Hermiston had three wrestlers selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference girls team.
Senior Schae Borrego was named to the second team at 135 pounds, while senior Jazmin Deike was a second-team pick at 170 pounds.
“Jazmin and Schae just completed their second year of wrestling, and will be continuing their wrestling careers at Eastern Oregon University,” Hermiston coach Andy Hall said. “Any girls thinking about wrestling, this sport has a lot of potential for personal growth, and will open doors for your future.”
Senior Macy Pearl Morgan was an honorable mention selection at 235 pounds. Morgan qualified for Mat Classic XXXII, where she finished 0-2.
“Macy Pearl joined wrestling late, but was able to make great strides in that time,” Hall said. “She was our first state participant at Mat Classic in school history.”
Hanford’s Taylor Wilson (100) was named the lower weight Wrestler of the Year, while Kennewick’s Alexia Asselin (170) earned the upper weight honor. Hanford’s Dom Duncan was named Coach of the Year.
