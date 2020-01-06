KENT, Wash. — Hermiston had three wrestlers place in the top eight, and the Bulldogs finished in the top 10 of the team standings Saturday at the prestigious Gut Check tournament at ShoWare Center.
Sophomore Sam Cadenas, who advanced to the semifinals at 220 pounds, was the top Dawg on the weekend, finishing fifth.
Cadenas posted a 10-3 decision over Carter Thomas of Orting in the 5-6 placing match.
Trevor Wagner dropped from 170 pounds to 160 for the tournament, and placed seventh. He pinned Jaxsen Tuttle of Connell in his final match.
Dustyn Coughlin placed eighth at 285 pounds, losing the 7-8 placing match to Terrell Underwood of Toppenish, who pinned Coughlin in 2:05.
Hermiston, which had six men still alive for Day 2, including Aiden Favorite (106), Daniel Faaeteete (182) and Jon Lee (220), was eighth in the team standings with 76.5 points after the first day.
Blair Academy (New Jersey), one of the top high school teams in the country, crowned seven champions and won the team title with 351 points.
Toppenish was second with 208, followed by Chiawana with 161. Hermiston finished 10th with 89.5 points in the field of 69 teams.
Joseph Invitational
Heppner had two wrestlers place at 160 pounds Saturday at the Joseph Invitational.
Jace Coe opened the tournament with a pin, then registered a technical fall in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.
In the semis, Coe beat teammate Conor Brosnan 5-4 for a spot in the finals.
In the championship match, Hunter Augustynovich of Culver pinned Coe in 5:22.
Brosnan went on to finish third, pinning Trevor Oxenrider of Santiam Christian in 3:52.
Also placing third was Roen Waite at 106. He won his final match by fall over Lawson Setzer of Santiam Christian.
Echo’s Logan Swearingen placed fourth at 195 pounds. He lost his final match to Adrian’s Toby Clow, getting pinned in 2:34.
Heppner finished ninth in the team standings with 57.5 points. Culver won the team title with 264 points, with Santiam Christian a distant second with 127.
Riverside Rumble
The host Pirates went 4-0 on the day, beating River View 30-24, Mac-Hi 46-24, the Pendleton JV 36-30, and Irrigon 51-18.
Fernando Ortega, Ethan Snyder, Jacob Harris, Jose Puerta, and Jordy Mendoza finished 4-0 for Riverside, while Kevin Navarro was 3-0.
“These were some good wins for us as we prepare for the upcoming Oregon Classic in two weeks,” Riverside coach Richard Rockwell said. “Everyone competed well and got wins when we needed them.”
Girls wrestling
Echo senior Kaitlyn Lemmon finished second at 130/135 pounds at the Elmira Invitational.
Lemmon (6-2) pinned her first opponent, Mariah Sands of Sutherlin, in 39 seconds, then beat Katarina Jentzsch of Elmira 6-1 to reach the finals.
In the championship bout, Lemmon lost a 4-0 decision to Isabelle Rodolf of Pleasant Hill.
