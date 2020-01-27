POST FALLS, Idaho — Adrian Delgado went 3-0 for Hermiston on Saturday in a three-team dual in Idaho.
The Bulldogs dropped a 53-24 match to host Post Falls. They also suffered losses to Lake Stevens (49-21) and Orting (49-21), which is the No. 2-ranked 2A team in Washington.
Delgado, a junior, earned a 6-3 decision over Braxton Mason of Post Falls at 120 pounds. He also eked out a 7-6 victory over Tyler Fouts of Lake Stevens, and a 7-6 decision over Orting’s Kieron Lawes.
Sophomore Sam Cadenas finished the day 2-1 for the Bulldogs. He posted a 10-4 decision over Orting’s Carter Thomas at 220 pounds, and then made the jump to 285, where he pinned Austin Portner of Post Falls in 3:03.
Cadenas’ lone loss was an 8-2 decision to Jacob Vincent of Lake Stevens. Vincent is ranked No. 2 in the 4A Washington rankings at 220 pounds. Cadenas is No. 3 in the 3A rankings.
Joe Stewart Invitational
Freshman Jack Lieuallen won the 132-pound title, winning two matches by fall and two by decision Saturday at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie.
In the title match, Lieuallen posted a 4-2 decision over Wesley Vasquez of Woodburn.
The Bucks’ Jacob Griffin won the 220-pound title, pinning his first two opponents, and then earned a 7-0 decision over Julian Holguin of Parkrose in the title bout.
Isaac Urbina (182) finished second, while Collin Primus (126) and Danner Hamilton (145) were third, Dawson Tremper (106) and Matthew Robertson (138) were fifth, and Gabe Browning (120) sixth.
Pendleton finished fifth in the team standings with 141.5 points. Tigard won the team title with 193.5 points.
Hood River Invitational
Riverside’s Ethan Snyder won the 132-pound title, pinning his first three opponents, and then posted an 8-2 decision over Ryder Fassett of Mountain View in the title match.
Placing sixth for the Pirates were Fernando Ortega (120) and Jose Puerta (160).
In the girls division, Riverside’s Valeria Echeverria finished sixth.
Grant Union Tournament
Brian Collins won a title at 113 pounds for Heppner/Ione on Saturday in John Day, pinning Caleb Shaw of Baker/Powder Valley in the finals.
Saul Lopez (126) was second for the Mustangs, while Roen Waite (103) was third, and Conor Brosnan (152) and Jace Coe (160) were fourth.
The Mustangs finished fifth in the teams standings with 73 points, while Irrigon was seventh (73), and Echo/Stanfield 10th (24).
For the Knights, Asher Hall (113), Jacob Ayala (132), Justin Patton (145), Zachariah Koekemoer (160), Cyrus Piel (160/170), Roberto Ayala (182) and Tim Standley (285) were fourth.
For the Cougars, Ethan Piercy was third at 138, as was Bradley Sample at 195.
In the girls portion of the tournament, the Mustangs’ Suzanneah Cason won the 115/125-pound title. In the finals, she pinned Kyllie Holden of Grant Union in the third round.
Echo’s Natalie Toombs won the 100/105 title, while Kaitlyn Lemmon was fourth at 125/140.
For the Knights, Emalei Hendren finished third at 125/140, while Rosita Orozco placed fourth (100/105).
Girls wrestling
Hermiston’s MacyPearl Morgan finished third at 235 pounds Saturday at the Grandview Girls Invite.
Morgan finished 3-1 on the day, registering pins in all three of her wins.
Jazmin Deike (170), Halle Thomas (145) and Talia Borrego (135) placed fourth for the Bulldogs.
Hermiston was seventh in the team standings with 95 points. Hanford scored 184 points to run away with the team title.
Tthe Bulldogs dropped a 42-30 Mid-Columbia Conference match to Pasco on Thursday.
