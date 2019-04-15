The Mid-Columbia Conference wrestling team was announced on Sunday, and Hermiston had five athletes earn honors.

The selections are voted on by the conference’s nine coaches.

Senior Gage Shipley was a second-team selection at 126 pounds, while sophomore Adrian Delgado (106), junior Jordan Franklin (132), sophomore Trevor Wagner (160) and freshman Jon Lee (220) earned honorable mention honors.

Wagner finished fourth at the 3A state championships in February, while Lee worked his way through the consolation bracket to finish fifth.

Wagner and Lee are the first non-Washington athletes to win medals at Mat Classic. Hermiston joined the WIAA and the MCC this school year.

Lee finished 6-2 at the tournament, with all six wins coming by fall. His quickest pin was 47 seconds.

Gage Shipley and Jordan Franklin also advanced to state, but lost out before reaching a placing match.

State champion Austin Almaguer of Kamiakin (132), who has signed to wrestle at Campbell University, was named the lower weight wrestler of the year, while Chiawana freshman Isaiah Anderson, who won a state title at 195, was named the upper weight wrestler of the year.

Chiawana, the 4A state champion, placed eight wrestlers on the first team. Seven of the eight placed at state.

Hanford’s Dom Duncan was named the 4A Coach of the Year, while Rich Cunningham of Southridge is the 3A Coach of the Year.

The MCC girls team also was released, but Hermiston did not have any wrestlers earn all-conference honors.

State champion Taylor Wilson (100) of Hanford was named the lower weight wrestler of the year, while teammate Grace Nelson (190) was the upper weight wrestler of the year.